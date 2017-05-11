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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Rooftop Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The house is LEED certified, creating a new chapter not just for the owners, but for the building itself.
A rooftop terrace provides an outdoor space overlooking the former monastery grounds.
Now, the newly exposed brick wall is like a “very raw piece of the old house,” says Jennifer. A preserved window opening marks where the bathroom used to be, and has been overlaid with mesh so that eventually vines can grow over the wall. Being open to the sky means, “a lot of credit goes to the contractor to make it happen, because of the amount of sealing that has to happen for an exterior space to be carved out of a [former] interior space,” says Jennifer. “It was not an easy thing to implement.”
On the balcony, a Hay table is surrounded by Article chairs. The planters are by Portland outfit Wildehaus.
For maximum impact, the three designers sited the home adjacent to a lake, providing expansive views and heat reduction during the day.
The unit’s open-air terrace provides views of the television tower at Alexanderplatz soaring high above the Berlin skyline.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
"Since I am local, I know the island very well," says Bellonias. "I was looking for years in case there was a property for sale in the particular area, below the monastery, which in my view is the best spot to enjoy the view of the caldera cliffs and the volcano. And finally after years of searching, I found it! I love it because it’s a place where you can experience the magic of Santorini, yet avoid the crowds."
On the terrace, the family can rest on the RODA outdoor sofa and enjoy the views.
The solar photovoltaic rooftop panels draw 12 kilowatts of electricity. The prefabricated cross-laminated timber structure is insulated by 17-inch walls, and the deck outside the master bedroom is bordered with sedum.
Viewed from above, the house shows off its multiple outdoor entertaining areas and lush vegetation
A stainless-steel outdoor kitchen awaits.
With expansive space and views in every direction, the penthouse's two-story outdoor area offers a private park in the sky. The lower level can be assessed from the living room or master bedroom and features several spots to sit and dine. Here, one of the lounge areas is located on the upper level and can be reached via an outdoor staircase.
This home embraces indoor/outdoor living with ease thanks to oversized sliding glass doors, rooftop patio and design that elevates the second floor into the tree canopy.
A stand-alone shed provides additional storage or studio space. The property also comes with a 20-foot by 20-foot unit that was originally built as an in-law suite and houses the third bedroom.
Lastly, a rooftop deck flanks an open-air studio. Designed to mimic the post-and-beam style, the unique workshop features accordion doors on one side and a custom-built, bi-fold garage door along another.
Lingering on terraces is one way to while away the day at Es Bec D'Aguila.
A spacious outdoor area on the upper level.
The view of the nearby Parroquia de San Agustín and the dense urban skyline.
The rooftop deck features Tezontle Studio’s sculpture Torso Volcanico.
The stairs were placed in an "L-shape" to avoid breaking into the side boundary setbacks. This created a void on the roof which made the perfect place to put in a rooftop deck.
The roof deck features a full outdoor kitchen, custom seating that wraps a tree, and spectacular city views.
"The client was acutely aware of the positive impacts that visual access to nature can have to one’s sense of wellbeing and thus was particularly keen to introduce outdoor spaces across each level," says Knight.
The roof deck looks out over quiet surroundings along a more secluded channel off of the Vltava River. Stairs to the terrace are only accessible from a smaller deck along the rear of the home.
A view out onto the rear deck from inside the living room. Sliding glass doors create a seamless transition between the two spaces.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
The added top floor houses the master bedroom and bath, as well as a rooftop terrace.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
The rooftop holds an additional outdoor lounge area.
A stunning sunset on the terrace.
An expansive outdoor terrace—especially one with a wood-burning fireplace is a rare find in a downtown Manhattan full-service building.
The ivy-covered terrace has three access points from inside the apartment.
The rooftop deck has beautiful views of the water.
A peek at the panoramic over-the-hedge views.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
The family often spends evenings in front of the fire pit on the outdoor patio on the second floor.
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
The terrace off the main living room features spectacular views of the surroundings.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
A grated metal footbridge with hog-wire, guard-rail panels connects the top of the mesa from the west side to the observation deck. Stairs lead to the glazed studio and hunting blind below.
Gregory Creek Residence - Tree Top Deck
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
Master bedroom deck exemplifies capturing the view.
The master bedroom deck provides unobstructed panoramic views of the property, madrone and captivating view.
Indoor/outdoor living areas were the focal point of the project, and helped define the sustainability strategies during design.
Scott has incorporated a bespoke timber and steel staircase next to the terrace to create a sunny core.
The upper floor has been set back at the front to make space for a another terrace with large potted plants.
The generous decked terrace gets plenty of sun, making it a great spot for plants that prefer warmer climes.
Planters have been placed around the pleats to create pockets of sky gardens on the perimeter of the building, with some featuring steps that lead to other outdoor terraces.
Openings with pleats are introduced to link the interior and exterior dimensions.
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