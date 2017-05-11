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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/locations : woodland

Outdoor Rooftop Woodland Design Photos and Ideas

The netting suspended over the water feature makes for a whimsical spot to stargaze.
Lung Hagem Arkitekter said: "The roof is executed in 270mm thick reinforced concrete with 20mm VIP insulation underneath. The concrete itself is water resistant, thus no additional roofing materials are required. As a result, the roof is a smooth white surface creating a dialogue with the rocky landscape, and giving the cabin its distinctive character."
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace