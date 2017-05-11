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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Rooftop Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Lingering on terraces is one way to while away the day at Es Bec D'Aguila.
Sir Victor’s rooftop bar looks out over Antoni Gaudí’s Casa Milà.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
A dynamic walkway bridges a gap above terraced planters.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
Green Roof and Ocean View