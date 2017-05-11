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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Rooftop Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Claudine and Isaiah enjoy the view from the rooftop deck. “A place that provided a sense of serenity was huge for us, especially living in the city and with our busy lifestyle,” say the couple. “We wanted a place we can come home to and feel relaxed and at peace.”
A brand-new rooftop deck gives the owners a private outdoor spot to lounge, entertain, and take in views of the city.
Ipe wood decking and a built-in bench were combined with a vertical cedar slat screen, which "obscures the neighboring houses at the precise height of their rooflines, while allowing sunlight to filter through," says Wittman. A custom-designed, live-edge table has Lucite legs.
The cedar privacy screen that wraps the deck will patina to a natural silver color over time.
The roof deck features a full outdoor kitchen, custom seating that wraps a tree, and spectacular city views.
The home also has a private rooftop deck with city views.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
A peek at the panoramic over-the-hedge views.
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
Scott has incorporated a bespoke timber and steel staircase next to the terrace to create a sunny core.
The upper floor has been set back at the front to make space for a another terrace with large potted plants.
This beach house is sited on a former rice plantation near Playa Guiones.
A plunge pool on the roof of the small building.
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
A sculptural picnic table by artist Michael Beitz flows over the fence like a waterfall.