All Photos/dining/furniture : storage

260 Dining Room Storage Design Photos And Ideas

The El Toro model is 28 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and 13.5 feet tall. The dining table is a slab of old-growth redwood that can be lowered to create a full bed. O’Donnell combined that with reclaimed cedar on the interior paneling, as well as twice-recycled bamboo floors and reworked redwood wine barrels on the ceiling. The walls are coated in Skimstone, which qualifies for LEED builds.
The long kitchen table, which can comfortably sit eight, has been handcrafted from salvaged cedar. Birch and chalkboard barn doors effortlessly hide any unwanted clutter.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
The solid walnut eat/work counter has two interior cabinets tucked underneath, as well as exterior hatch storage access. The Modern Caravan also outfitted the stools with new wood seats.
The homeowners wanted a multifunctional dining space conducive to alfresco meals.
Crisp, white molding in the dining room complements the richly textured hardwood floors.
Kitchen and dining pod
Author and French designer Daniel Rozensztroch's industrial loft was a 17th-century manufacturing plant in the Marais, a historic district that abuts the Bastille. A row of vintage iron cabinets, mostly recovered from doctors’ and dentists’ offices, separate the kitchen from the dining area. The Gervasoni table was designed by close friend Paola Navone. Architect Dominique Perrault and designer Gaëlle Lauriot-Prévost are responsible for the the tubular pendants over the dining table, which resemble old subway lamps.
Exposed brick and stone near the dining area pay homage to the building's remarkable history.
Along with a plush banquette, the whitewashed kitchen also has hand-painted floors.
In the dining room and loft space, the original brick wall has been left exposed and raw.
View of dining and courtyard
The patterned ceiling LEDs can mimic daylight to sync with occupants' circadian cycles—or they can create mood lighting.
Dining room
Equipped with solar panels and solar thermal technology, the FutureHAUS produces all of its own energy, with enough leftover to feed the grid.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
Gorgeous natural light glows on the dining area. The bench houses additional storage.
The pastel tangerine chairs in the dining area pick up the orange wainscotting of the walls, and the simple lines of the dining furniture allow the walls and finishes to function as artwork.
Green chair by H.W. Klein, purchased with house.
The dining room table was designed by the couple and manufactured by Carlick Furniture; surrounding it are limited-edition chairs from Fritz Hansen that commemorate the 60th anniversary of Arne Jacobsen’s Series 7 design.
The home has three different roof levels. Ceilings are composed of modular concrete blocks and the red concrete is scored to resemble tiles throughout.
Thomas’s approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
When a body is sick, it changes equilibrium, any method applied to cure it is actually perceived by the body as causing an imbalance initially, as an infection itself.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
The kitchen and dining area are separated by a glassed volume that wraps two mature trees. “The views from the house are defined precisely by materiality so that the forest seems to enter the house,” said the firm.
The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile
Dining room
Breakfast Nook
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
The dining room connects with the living space and leads to the outdoors.
Light pine finishes make the interiors feel airy and spacious.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
An extravagant dinner will be served in a pop-up dining room under the gaze of Venus de Milo, the Greek goddess of love and beauty.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The dining area features smooth, wood-paneled walls.
Renovated dining room with newly expanded opening to kitchen.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
"The dining room is a transitional space between the old and new—in this space we simplified the material palate, painting all decorative woodwork matte white to emphasize its geometry over its materiality," said the architects. The room holds a midcentury dining set and pendent lights from Raco.
The main living space features a 12.5' vaulted ceiling. The branched chandelier above the dining table is from France & Son.
This dining nook features an Oscar Tusquets table and Peroba do Camp flooring by Oscar Ono.
The dining area features marble countertops designed by Pascali Sermerdjian.
New cabinetry with a modern sensibility corrals clutter, and a smaller dining set better suits the scale of the kitchen’s eating nook.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
When more seating is required, the family can simply roll out more table space. The extra seating comes out from under the bird cabinet in the living room.
The dining area unfolds from a cabinet.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
The elegant kitchen has vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings paired with chic steel-gray cabinetry and white marble countertops. French doors open the room to a sunset-facing terrace with an outdoor fireplace and sweeping views across the canyon.
Built-in storage solutions and multi-functional furniture are crucial to successful small space floor plans.
The kitchen received a light "punch-up," including this wall-mounted pegboard shelving system.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
A reading nook fits perfectly into one of the cantilevered boxes.
A dead tree on the lot was milled to construct the dining table, further connecting the newly designed home to its historic community.
The open kitchen overlooks the dining area.
The Parhams added a convertible table that slides out to extend the kitchen and can be used for added prep space, dining, or as an office nook.
New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Platte Architecture + Design ensured that the family's art and heirlooms would be the center of attention by using a cohesive palette of wide-plank wood floors, crisp white walls, and black accents throughout Pleasant St. Urban Abode.</span>
Double-glazed windows open the home up to the permaculture garden outside and northern sunlight. The kitchen is visible from nearly every room in the home.
12345

The modern dining room is where the universal ritual of breaking bread brings us together. The projects below showcase elegant configurations and designs that encompass chairs and tables, bars and stools, lighting, flooring, and fireplaces.