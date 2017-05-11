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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Storage Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

It was important for the creative pair to be able to showcase their collection of art pieces throughout.
The cabinets and floating shelf are raw steel, and the handmade table is lime plaster, joined with Zara Home stools.
Shannon Richards, Caleb’s partner, often uses her laptop at the 13-foot long banquette, which needed to be finessed a bit because the initial version looked too bulky. The team laid the maple floorboards at an angle and used a white-tinged stain that will preserve their natural appearance.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
After: Inspired by the Murano light fixture hanging over the table, the architects opted for custom-patterned ceiling millwork in the dining room.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
The team made sure the family’s cherished antiques each had a designated place against the wall. “They have a nice collection of art, antique furniture, and pieces that really mean something. So, we wanted to design the house around those pieces,” says Falkenberg. A Bocci 28.1 Pendant hangs over the dining room table.
Sustainability was a consideration. “So, we used natural building materials with breathable construction,” says Sam. “Also, the sourcing, not just of the materials but of the [labor], was all based as locally as possible to the site.”
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
The kitchen opens into the living/dining space. Sight lines continue from the wraparound deck and garden, through the kitchen to the dining table.
The team preserved the blue and buggy pine paneling, which was important to the owners, and made it more of a feature by bringing in new pieces, all of which highlight the double-height ceilings. "That pine, it's really filled with character," says Fowler.
Cooking and eating together is an essential part of life on the ranch. The floors throughout the open kitchen and dining area are wide-plank, engineered white oak by Castle Bespoke. A pair of copper Semi Pendants by Gubi hangs above the island. Green CH47 chairs by Carl Hansen surround a Solo Oblong dining table from De Le Espada.
A look back at how the living spaces now connect with the sunroom.
The vintage credenza once belonged to the architect’s grandmother, and the framed drawing on the right is by Graham’s mother, artist MJ Levy-Dickson.
In the dining room, a collection of new and old lives side by side: a table and paper lamp by HAY, vintage Breuer Cesca chairs from Jocie’s grandmother, and a painting by artist Carly Wilhelm.
Built-in storage, floating shelves, and beverage and wine fridges now grace the nook where a sideboard had been. Rejuvenation’s Berkshire pendant with linen shades hangs above a Profile dining table by Ethnicraft and Fenwick chairs by Barnaby Lane. Muted colors like Dunn Edwards’ White Heat and Farrow & Ball’s Cornforth White for the cabinetry create a neutral, timeless background.
The breakfast nook is a new addition, and takes the place of where a dining room once was. The bench storage "makes the kitchen feel much more organized now,
A dining area is located in one corner of the living space. The interior light fixtures are from Schoolhouse Electric in Portland, Oregon.
The kitchen shelving, table, and bench were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Luis Miranda.
The shelves display the homeowners’ books, records, clothing, and more, bringing personality to the spaces while still creating a regularity with its straight lines and consistent spacing.
"Crossing the ground and first floors, the shelf solves aesthetic and functional aspects," says Zooco Estudio.
The standalone booth at the foot of the bed can also be moved, creating open floor space so that the client can practice his choreography.
The dining room also serves as a home office for the wife. She wanted to have her work set up in the same room as the piano, so that she could easily take quick music breaks.
A see-through panel with a floral motif welcomes light into the bathroom, but also gives bathers plenty of privacy.
"Lipstick
Wardrobe cabinets from Reform stand on either side of the fireplace, maximizing storage. 
A whitewashed oak bench installed under the window provides additional seating and storage.
In the new dining area, a Dreamweaver pendant from Pop & Scott is suspended over an Agostino & Brown Jam table in oak with a navy powder-coated base. Bleached ashwood Nym chairs by Pedrali surround the table.
The open dining area is equipped with custom white oak cabinets, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and a casement window.
An oculus-like central skylight hangs overtop the great room.
Just off of the kitchen and living room, a bright and airy dining area provides direct access to the outdoors.
Larger models include more floor space for living, dining, or extra beds.
The chairs slide out when needed.
Now, there’s casual seating at the island bar in the kitchen and a formal dining table. A built-in serving area comes in handy for storage or entertaining. Additional windows convey other qualities of the site. “We replaced the windows for lots of reasons: to increase the performance of the home, and accentuate the views they wanted,” says Porter. “But this home has beautiful woodland views, too. So, we wanted to orient the house so it's not just a one-liner, but has intimate moments where you're looking at the woods.”
Food blogger and commercial director Claire Thomas honors this Brentwood home’s heartwarming history. Jack and Marilyn Zuber lived in the Brentwood home for 65 years without altering anything but the wallpaper. Thomas even has photos of them digging on the site when construction first began. Out of respect for the home, Thomas tread carefully with her updates, even keeping the old drapes and using the original paint colors as a jumping-off point in researching color palettes of the era. Her approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
The Santa Barbara, California–based luxury mobile home company Living Vehicle just launched its 2020 model with more off-grid capabilities in mind. Designed for full-time living—as opposed to vacations or long weekends—this 28-foot trailer is shaking up the recreational vehicle industry.
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
Credenza
Meals area
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
The built-in dining area is fashioned from white oak, and the bench seat is filled with storage. The table legs are white oak painted with a dark matte lacquer finish that matches the island.
Groin vaults and barrel ceilings can be found all throughout the home, connecting one living space with another. Here, the living room steps up into the bright dining area.
Like many kitchens in New York City, this one is compact in size yet offers ample cabinetry and built-in shelving. A sleek black table provides a comfortable—and stylish—place for two to dine.
Dining area with view to kitchen.
Steps up to additional living area.
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