Dining Room Storage Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The El Toro model is 28 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and 13.5 feet tall. The dining table is a slab of old-growth redwood that can be lowered to create a full bed. O’Donnell combined that with reclaimed cedar on the interior paneling, as well as twice-recycled bamboo floors and reworked redwood wine barrels on the ceiling. The walls are coated in Skimstone, which qualifies for LEED builds.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
The solid walnut eat/work counter has two interior cabinets tucked underneath, as well as exterior hatch storage access. The Modern Caravan also outfitted the stools with new wood seats.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
Thomas’s approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
The kitchen and dining area are separated by a glassed volume that wraps two mature trees. “The views from the house are defined precisely by materiality so that the forest seems to enter the house,” said the firm.
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
Light pine finishes make the interiors feel airy and spacious.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
The main living space features a 12.5' vaulted ceiling. The branched chandelier above the dining table is from France & Son.
The dining area features marble countertops designed by Pascali Sermerdjian.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
When more seating is required, the family can simply roll out more table space. The extra seating comes out from under the bird cabinet in the living room.
The dining area unfolds from a cabinet.
A reading nook fits perfectly into one of the cantilevered boxes.
A dead tree on the lot was milled to construct the dining table, further connecting the newly designed home to its historic community.
The Parhams added a convertible table that slides out to extend the kitchen and can be used for added prep space, dining, or as an office nook.
The red furniture system contains the kitchen and a large bookshelf.
Peter and his wife, artist Olia Feshina, relax inside their apartment in New York’s Washington Heights.
DZINE Concept did the interior design throughout. The dining room features a Liquid table by Baxter and Charme chairs from Busnelli.
The white oak floors are echoed in the cabinetry of the kitchen and the millwork of storage in the living/dining area.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
In the dining room, a marble-topped Saarinen table is surrounded with pink Eames chairs.
The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another.
The couple loves to entertain, so it was important that the downstairs living area have a good flow between the kitchen, dining, and living areas. A dramatic chandelier from Lindsey Adelman hangs from the double-height ceiling, punctuating the space.
The living-room and the terrace
The original staircase in the northern section was demolished, and a new staircase with a skylight was built in the center of the house.
"The views to the north are unsettling, with tall, dense forest always in dark shadow," notes the architects. For that reason, they positioned the cabin so this serene seating area would take advantage of the southern view, which is more expansive.
The walls, ceilings, windows, and cabinetry were all strategically positioned to unveil views to the outdoors.
At the other end, he added floor-to-ceiling, built-in shelving, which has created a more streamlined look and eliminated the need for additional furniture.
The entry and eastern rooms hover above a sunken living space, allowing them to capture the stunning western views.
The red Piana folding chairs are by David Chipperfield for Alessi; Garneau custom-designed the millwork tabletop and stainless-steel legs.
Kitchen and loft with live edge dining table/kitchen island by Timberforge Woodworks
In contrast to the dark, almost monolithic exterior, the interior is full of light, thanks in part to the whitewashed woodwork and floors. “Because the space is so small, I felt I needed to allow the light to travel all over,” says Samantha. The undercounter refrigerator and freezer are by Summit Appliance. Much of the furniture, like the dining table, is built-in.
Arrullo Chairs surround an Arrullo Dining Table, both by Oscar Hagerman. Pendant Light JL341 by Juha Leviska hangs delicately above the wooden table.
A set of Eames molded-plastic bar stools line the Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen.
Architect Chris Fein’s family home in Kansas is a showcase for modern design pieces, including a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table, chairs by Maarten Van Severen for Vitra, and a Louis Poulsen pendant. The sideboard is a Florence Knoll design from 1952, about the time the house was built.
Cabinetmaker Allan Luster designed the dining table, which sits beneath a George Nelson pendant.
Among the Anderssons’ wishes for the micro-dwelling was the ability to host a Thanksgiving feast. Garneau’s solution delivers: Folding the pivot wall flush with the apartment’s perimeter opens up the space for entertaining a sizable group.
White paint with just a hint of gray dominates the farmhouse, reflecting Kolasiński’s love of bright spaces. The pine wooden floors were also enameled in a white oil imported from Denmark.
After gutting a Vermont Frames kit house, resident and designer Andrew Kotchen left its post-and-beam framework exposed. On the main floor , a metal console from a flea market faces a Wisteria stump stool. The Wishbone chairs are by Hans Wegner. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
For a slightly funkier feel, opt for a variety of high-design chairs around your table. A less rigid approach to hanging art can also ease the hard lines of much modern decor and add to a more bohemian vibe to your home.
Kitchen with new stone counter and full-height backsplash and rift & quartered oak millwork.
Strips of white-oak flooring line the interior of the studio, created by designer Jeff Vincent and PATH Architecture. The George Nelson Bubble Lamp Saucer pendant is available at the Dwell Store; the kitchen cabinets and appliances are by Jenn-Air. All accessories are from Canoe and Relish.
