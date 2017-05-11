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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/floors : ceramic tile

Dining Room Storage Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Pierre Frey wallpaper surrounds the built-in bar.
Other pieces of furniture were sourced from vintage dealers. The chest of drawers was lacquered in a brick hue to match the color of a neighboring building.
A pony wall separates the dining and living rooms, adding utility and storage to both sides. On one side, a bar complements the dining area—a clever and functional addition to the natural gathering space.
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
After: When designer Michael Corsar converted a late Victorian utility building in Suffolk into a home for his friend Sandy Suffield, he kept the charming features, like the 17-foot ceilings, while making the space habitable after years of neglect. Deben Joinery built the kitchen cabinetry. The vintage Optima pendants are by Danish designer Hans Due.
The dining room features built-in storage and glass sliders leading to an outdoor terrace.
A removed bathroom makes space for a designated dining area with a built-in buffet and storage.
From coffee to cheese, one of the draws to Brothers and Sisters is its range of market items, invitingly laid out on shelves and behind glass.
Another simple, white kitchen with black countertops is this diminutive kitchen in Singapore. Light pours in through the large window, and a tiny but tasteful farmhouse kitchen table rests in the middle of everything.
The deep blue color is extended into the dining space, and provides a colorful accent to the back wall of the seating area.
The custom built-ins create the perfect breakfast nook, complete with a built-in bench and pantry storage on both sides. A new window draws additional daylight into the space.
The open-plan kitchen and dining space is punctuated by a double-height space, which loosely divides the two zones of use.
Mahogany paneling, original to the house, was reused as much as possible.