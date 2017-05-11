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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/fireplace : corner

Dining Room Storage Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The design team exposed the original brick highlighting the warmth of the original wood ceiling.
A cozy dining room that sits six guests.
The open-plan living and dining area connects to an outdoor patio and the pool.
Upcycled Kirei wall board pairs with a Rais Gabo stove in the original part of the house, which connects seamlessly to the prefab addition.