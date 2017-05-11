Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/lighting : table

Dining Room Storage Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Dining Room
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
A Gregg Table Lamp by Foscarini sits atop a vintage credenza that the couple use as a bar. The gradient landscape diptych prints above are by Erin.
A coat of Dunn Edwards White brightens up the spaces now. A table from Henrybuilt is surrounded by Eames chairs and sits atop a rug from Nordic Knots. The pendant light is Gerald Thurston for Lightolier and was purchased at a local vintage store called the Sunshine Shop.
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
Groin vaults and barrel ceilings can be found all throughout the home, connecting one living space with another. Here, the living room steps up into the bright dining area.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
Gorgeous natural light glows on the dining area. The bench houses additional storage.
The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
The dining area sits just off the kitchen.
Dorchester Interior Dining Room
Photo by Rafael Gamo
"The vibe is cheeky hedonistic luxury," designer Jonathan Adler said to describe the Parker Palm Springs.
Andrew and Dustin were meticulous in their selections for the home’s furnishings and fixtures. In the dining area, a Vista of California table by Don Knorr is surrounded by Van Keppel-Green chairs.
Strips of white-oak flooring line the interior of the studio, created by designer Jeff Vincent and PATH Architecture. The George Nelson Bubble Lamp Saucer pendant is available at the Dwell Store; the kitchen cabinets and appliances are by Jenn-Air. All accessories are from Canoe and Relish.