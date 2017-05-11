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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/floors : rug

Dining Room Storage Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
The playful, color-blocked Kardiel sideboard separates the dining and living areas.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
A dining area is located in one corner of the living space. The interior light fixtures are from Schoolhouse Electric in Portland, Oregon.
Hang out underneath the vaulted ceiling of this stone-and-timber hideaway situated in the woodlands of Fleischmanns, a tiny village not far from Belleayre Mountain Ski Center. Artful textiles from northern Argentina spruce up the open-plan living and dining area, where walls covered in knotty pine call to mind après-ski festivities. To best appreciate the much-needed silence, take to the sitting-room loft, wraparound deck, or clawfoot bathtub.
While the room feels bright and contemporary, classic elements like the Design Within Reach dining table, vintage rug, and wood china cabinet give it a storied feel.
In the dining room, a vintage rug provides a soft palette for structured West Elm Framework upholstered chairs and the straight lines of the credenza.
Food blogger and commercial director Claire Thomas honors this Brentwood home’s heartwarming history. Jack and Marilyn Zuber lived in the Brentwood home for 65 years without altering anything but the wallpaper. Thomas even has photos of them digging on the site when construction first began. Out of respect for the home, Thomas tread carefully with her updates, even keeping the old drapes and using the original paint colors as a jumping-off point in researching color palettes of the era. Her approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
The formal dining room offers an acid-washed S-Penny Henge dining table that seats 12, surrounded by Minotti Fil Noir black and gold frame dining chairs. The burnished-brass ringed lighting is also by Henge.
The dining area includes vintage Kurt Østervig for Bramin chairs and a Ward Bennett dining table. The bookcase is from Room &amp; Board. The apartment’s spiral staircase was refurbished.
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
The post-and-beam construction is beautifully complemented by walls of glass which frame the home's breathtaking panoramic views.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
Vintage, painted Alvar Aalto chairs upholstered in various textiles are arranged around the modest kitchen table. A Green Light floor lamp by Olafur Eliasson and vintage table lamp from The Apartment (placed on the windowsill) provide ambient lighting, and pastel-colored plates and teapot peek out from a HAY wall cabinet.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Platte Architecture + Design ensured that the family's art and heirlooms would be the center of attention by using a cohesive palette of wide-plank wood floors, crisp white walls, and black accents throughout Pleasant St. Urban Abode.</span>
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
The white oak floors are echoed in the cabinetry of the kitchen and the millwork of storage in the living/dining area.
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
Frattino table by Miniforms.
The design team exposed the original brick highlighting the warmth of the original wood ceiling.
Arranged along a central spine, the Grant House has an open floor plan, a family room, and a kitchen and dining area that merges with a step-down living space.
The deep blue color is extended into the dining space, and provides a colorful accent to the back wall of the seating area.
The custom built-ins create the perfect breakfast nook, complete with a built-in bench and pantry storage on both sides. A new window draws additional daylight into the space.
"The views to the north are unsettling, with tall, dense forest always in dark shadow," notes the architects. For that reason, they positioned the cabin so this serene seating area would take advantage of the southern view, which is more expansive.
The entry and eastern rooms hover above a sunken living space, allowing them to capture the stunning western views.
Homeowner Susanna prefers a motley set of dining chairs over a coordinated set; that way, guests can pick their favorite when they sit. Photo by: Petra Bindel
A different pattern by Fabrica de Mosaicos covers the floor in the dining area. Adding texture, the concrete ceiling slab bears the imprint of the wood formwork used to create it. Next to the dining table is an enameled black-and-gold cast-iron Venax stove. - Pato Branco, Brazil Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Every room received refinished hardwood floors, and resurfaced walls. New furnishings and refreshed bookcases were added to the living room.
"The vibe is cheeky hedonistic luxury," designer Jonathan Adler said to describe the Parker Palm Springs.
A cozy dining room that sits six guests.
The home is now available to rent via OneFineStay. In the main home, extensive sheets of glass, from the living room to the principal bedroom, frame views to the private backyard and tiled pool. White oak built-ins and kitchen cabinets complement the original tongue-and-groove ceiling and contrast with stained concrete floors. Bright accents—delivered via the citrus green cabinetry in the bathroom and indigo Heath tile in the kitchen, as well as books and furnishings throughout—bring warmth and playful color.
Dining Room Looking into Kitchen and Family Room
A suspension lamp by Fontana Arte.
The open-plan living and dining area connects to an outdoor patio and the pool.
In the dining area, a custom wine rack doubles as a partition for the open plan. The adjacent door leads to an expansive enclosed terrace.
With its timber rafters and expanses of glass, the house contrasts with its more conventional neighbors. To keep the focus on the views, Anna opted for minimal furnishings. The final design is the result of many imagined interiors, she explains: “I dreamt about this house for some time—then I saw it in real life.” In the dining area, a pair of IKEA Hektar pendants hangs over a table designed by Anna’s employees as a gift. The chairs are from European home improvement store Obi; the rug is vintage.
After gutting a Vermont Frames kit house, resident and designer Andrew Kotchen left its post-and-beam framework exposed. On the main floor , a metal console from a flea market faces a Wisteria stump stool. The Wishbone chairs are by Hans Wegner. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Strips of white-oak flooring line the interior of the studio, created by designer Jeff Vincent and PATH Architecture. The George Nelson Bubble Lamp Saucer pendant is available at the Dwell Store; the kitchen cabinets and appliances are by Jenn-Air. All accessories are from Canoe and Relish.