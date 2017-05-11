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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/floors : carpet

Dining Room Storage Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Kravitz Design’s Bisha Suite at Bisha Hotel & Residences in Toronto features a gold-tone dining room and in-suite bar. A jewel-like, geometric chandelier hangs over the table.
The pastel tangerine chairs in the dining area pick up the orange wainscotting of the walls, and the simple lines of the dining furniture allow the walls and finishes to function as artwork.
The dining area features smooth, wood-paneled walls.
The original mahogany paneling remains in good condition.
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A few steps down leads to a formal dining area.