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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Storage Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Wardrobe cabinets from Reform stand on either side of the fireplace, maximizing storage. 
The formal dining room, accessible from the kitchen through a set of walnut doors, features an original stone fireplace that dates to the 13th century.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.
Fitted cupboards and bookcases help create a streamlined look throughout the home. Jutting into the space from the interior walls are rod-like metal lights, which add to the vintage feel.
The dining table is original to the house. A glass top now sits on top to preserve the surface from further wear and tear. Very rare, H.W. Klein #250 dining chairs manufactured by Bramin complement the table.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
Dining Room with fireplace