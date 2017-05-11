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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/floors : painted wood

Dining Room Storage Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.
From the stained wallpaper, to the lacquered floorboards, to the timber joinery, every element has been hand finished using traditional techniques.