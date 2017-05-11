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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/lighting : accent

Dining Room Storage Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Dining Room
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
The kitchen shelving, table, and bench were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Luis Miranda.
The dining table is a custom design by architect, Pete Kennon, and paired with 412 Cab chairs by Cassina. The chandelier is from Melbourne-based Industrial Designer Christopher Boots.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
The use of white unifies the plan and enhances the feeling of spaciousness. Existing travertine and stained timber mark the apartment’s former layout as a nod to its heritage.
One of the highlights of the walnut-paneled dining room is the avocado green bar which is set behind a sliding door and is original to the home.
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
Fir-veneer plywood wraps the entire interior of a compact guest cabin with a 12-by-15-foot footprint, smaller than a single-car garage.
A black-and-white-striped epoxy “rug” defines the dining area. “The choice of the epoxy floor of the room was a consequence of the client's request for a ‘material without slits and easy to clean, like a painting,’” says the firm.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
Kravitz Design’s Bisha Suite at Bisha Hotel & Residences in Toronto features a gold-tone dining room and in-suite bar. A jewel-like, geometric chandelier hangs over the table.
Now, a ten-foot long banquette fronted with a West Elm table anchors the eating alcove across from the island, and beckons visitors to have a sit. The family hosts everything from holiday get-togethers, to school and company functions in their new space. "We wanted to make everybody feel welcome," says Shondi.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The main living space features a 12.5' vaulted ceiling. The branched chandelier above the dining table is from France & Son.
The renovation was designed by Akseizer Design Group and executed by Coba.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Platte Architecture + Design ensured that the family's art and heirlooms would be the center of attention by using a cohesive palette of wide-plank wood floors, crisp white walls, and black accents throughout Pleasant St. Urban Abode.</span>
Designed by Dratler Duthoit, this apartment greets visitors with an illuminated central living space.
The Crate & Barrel dining table is paired with Bottega Side Chairs in Ice Grey from Design Within Reach.
When the glass partitions are open, the passive heat from the conservatory is then released into the adjoining living spaces.
For the dining nook, Woodline Design created a custom table and banquette featuring cushions wrapped in Great Outdoors Shale fabric. The chairs are the Harp 349 by Roda. The "Fresh Crabs" sign adds a beachy, folk art feel.
There are over 300 custom-made cabinet doors in the home, as well as custom light fixtures.
The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another.
Dorchester Interior Dining Room
The original staircase in the northern section was demolished, and a new staircase with a skylight was built in the center of the house.
Dining Room with fireplace
Kitchen with new stone counter and full-height backsplash and rift & quartered oak millwork.
Dining room