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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/floors : porcelain tile

Dining Room Storage Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
In the dining area, a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hangs above the dining table.
“The material palette is the same for the entire house,” says architect Daniel Iragüen, pointing out the porcelain tile floors, laminated pine ceilings, and whitewashed pine slats that form the interior walls.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
Kitchen and dining pod
The dining area sits just off the kitchen.
Tom Dixon's mesmerizing Melt Pendant Lamp hangs from a raised ceiling over the dining table. The dining room credenza is Jorge's original design.