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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/floors : vinyl

Dining Room Storage Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Along with a plush banquette, the whitewashed kitchen also has hand-painted floors.
Gorgeous natural light glows on the dining area. The bench houses additional storage.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
Fitted cupboards and bookcases help create a streamlined look throughout the home. Jutting into the space from the interior walls are rod-like metal lights, which add to the vintage feel.