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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/floors : marble

Dining Room Storage Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The landscape space as a physical extension of the dining space.
Sand-blasted cafesina marble flooring adds textural interest and is used throughout the kitchen, dining room (pictured), living room, and covered terrace.
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
An extravagant dinner will be served in a pop-up dining room under the gaze of Venus de Milo, the Greek goddess of love and beauty.