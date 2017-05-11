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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/furniture : bar

Dining Room Storage Bar Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining area, a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hangs above the dining table.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
In the dining room, which leads to the sunken courtyard out front, a Restoration Hardware table is surrounded by Hans Wegner chairs. Fireclay Tile lines the backsplash above the sideboard.
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
“We’ve all become good friends, and we think Schindler would also have liked this sort of communal living. It was meant to be,” says architect Steven Ehrlich.
The dining room includes a vintage buffet, as well as a Florence Knoll credenza and Eero Saarinen armchairs and table. An Akari ceiling lamp by Isamu Noguchi hangs overhead. The Wire Base Low Table is by Charles &amp; Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
A Gregg Table Lamp by Foscarini sits atop a vintage credenza that the couple use as a bar. The gradient landscape diptych prints above are by Erin.
The Nook
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
The red paint was stripped off the built-in and the hardware updated, while the counter was kept.
A coat of Dunn Edwards White brightens up the spaces now. A table from Henrybuilt is surrounded by Eames chairs and sits atop a rug from Nordic Knots. The pendant light is Gerald Thurston for Lightolier and was purchased at a local vintage store called the Sunshine Shop.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
Now, there’s casual seating at the island bar in the kitchen and a formal dining table. A built-in serving area comes in handy for storage or entertaining. Additional windows convey other qualities of the site. “We replaced the windows for lots of reasons: to increase the performance of the home, and accentuate the views they wanted,” says Porter. “But this home has beautiful woodland views, too. So, we wanted to orient the house so it's not just a one-liner, but has intimate moments where you're looking at the woods.”
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
One of the highlights of the walnut-paneled dining room is the avocado green bar which is set behind a sliding door and is original to the home.
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A removed bathroom makes space for a designated dining area with a built-in buffet and storage.
Kravitz Design’s Bisha Suite at Bisha Hotel & Residences in Toronto features a gold-tone dining room and in-suite bar. A jewel-like, geometric chandelier hangs over the table.
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
The solid walnut eat/work counter has two interior cabinets tucked underneath, as well as exterior hatch storage access. The Modern Caravan also outfitted the stools with new wood seats.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
The patterned ceiling LEDs can mimic daylight to sync with occupants' circadian cycles—or they can create mood lighting.
Equipped with solar panels and solar thermal technology, the FutureHAUS produces all of its own energy, with enough leftover to feed the grid.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
The kitchen and dining area are separated by a glassed volume that wraps two mature trees. “The views from the house are defined precisely by materiality so that the forest seems to enter the house,” said the firm.
Dining room
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
The renovation was designed by Akseizer Design Group and executed by Coba.
From coffee to cheese, one of the draws to Brothers and Sisters is its range of market items, invitingly laid out on shelves and behind glass.
This dining nook features an Oscar Tusquets table and Peroba do Camp flooring by Oscar Ono.
The dining area features marble countertops designed by Pascali Sermerdjian.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
A dead tree on the lot was milled to construct the dining table, further connecting the newly designed home to its historic community.
The open kitchen overlooks the dining area.
The red furniture system contains the kitchen and a large bookshelf.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
The Crate & Barrel dining table is paired with Bottega Side Chairs in Ice Grey from Design Within Reach.
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