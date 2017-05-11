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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/floors : terrazzo

Dining Room Storage Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Original louvered windows add charm to the dining room while making the most of the warm Florida climate.
The curve in the dining room cabinetry was carved out to hug the dining room table. "The clients wanted lots of storage and were initially concerned about the curve, but appreciated that it was needed for the flow of the plan," says architect Ben Peake, "so we managed to fit more storage into the dining room and living room pieces, and now they love the curve just as much as we do."
The marble dining table is supported by repurposed steel rods from the original structure of the building. “To keep the sense of history and cultural heritage, we didn’t want to use only new materials,” says Chu. “There is a very interesting relationship between the marble and the steel rods, which is found throughout the home. This balance between old and new is what makes this project so interesting.”
The renovation uses 70% recycled materials, both from the original building and other sources. The floors in the kitchen/dining area are made of marble slabs that were damaged during Taiwan’s last earthquake. This damaged marble was further broken down and mixed with concrete to create a terrazzo-like tile for the floors.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
One of the highlights of the walnut-paneled dining room is the avocado green bar which is set behind a sliding door and is original to the home.
This dining nook features an Oscar Tusquets table and Peroba do Camp flooring by Oscar Ono.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
Green wall paint marks the bar area of the tasting room, where Warren Platner-designed chairs from Knoll encircle a Jean Prouve-designed table.
A wall of polished plaster extends to the rear, accentuating the ceiling height and adding a raw, textured finish to the otherwise polished interior space.