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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/floors : dark hardwood

Dining Room Storage Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
Author and French designer Daniel Rozensztroch's industrial loft was a 17th-century manufacturing plant in the Marais, a historic district that abuts the Bastille. A row of vintage iron cabinets, mostly recovered from doctors’ and dentists’ offices, separate the kitchen from the dining area. The Gervasoni table was designed by close friend Paola Navone. Architect Dominique Perrault and designer Gaëlle Lauriot-Prévost are responsible for the the tubular pendants over the dining table, which resemble old subway lamps.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile
New cabinetry with a modern sensibility corrals clutter, and a smaller dining set better suits the scale of the kitchen’s eating nook.
The elegant kitchen has vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings paired with chic steel-gray cabinetry and white marble countertops. French doors open the room to a sunset-facing terrace with an outdoor fireplace and sweeping views across the canyon.
For the dining area, Nicolas restored century-old Tyrolean chairs that he found at a Santiago flea market.
A few steps down leads to a formal dining area.
As Orange County’s first transit-oriented urban development, the Santiago Street Lofts were designed by William Hezmalhalch Architects, Inc. in 2007 and were built for creatives who want their life and work to fully coincide. Each 1,885-square-foot loft consists of one bedroom and two-and-a-half bathrooms—which are carefully puzzled together over three floors with a close attention to space.
The dining room hosts a dining table that they found on Craig’s List, which Carly painted this bright blue in the basement of her old apartment.
The boys eating modern. (2016)