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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/floors : cork

Dining Room Storage Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Bluestone tiles run beneath the freestanding fireplace and up the stair treads.
The team converted the existing window to a door, with stairs that lead to a new roof deck.
The mirror was replaced with a long window. The buffet moved with the owner from her childhood home. Black Eames chairs surround a generous wood table sourced by Annie Wise.