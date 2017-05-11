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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/lighting : wall

Dining Room Storage Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
The curve in the dining room cabinetry was carved out to hug the dining room table. "The clients wanted lots of storage and were initially concerned about the curve, but appreciated that it was needed for the flow of the plan," says architect Ben Peake, "so we managed to fit more storage into the dining room and living room pieces, and now they love the curve just as much as we do."
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
Sand-blasted cafesina marble flooring adds textural interest and is used throughout the kitchen, dining room (pictured), living room, and covered terrace.
A Michael Anastassiades Flos wall light brightens a corner of the dining nook.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
Larger models include more floor space for living, dining, or extra beds.
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
A black-and-white-striped epoxy “rug” defines the dining area. “The choice of the epoxy floor of the room was a consequence of the client's request for a ‘material without slits and easy to clean, like a painting,’” says the firm.
Now, a ten-foot long banquette fronted with a West Elm table anchors the eating alcove across from the island, and beckons visitors to have a sit. The family hosts everything from holiday get-togethers, to school and company functions in their new space. "We wanted to make everybody feel welcome," says Shondi.
Jennifer sits at a vintage Bruno Mathsson Maria dining table in the kitchen.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
Light pine finishes make the interiors feel airy and spacious.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
Designed by Dratler Duthoit, this apartment greets visitors with an illuminated central living space.
The dining room.
interior house
In the dining room, a long table is used both as a desk and for dining. Vintage Thonet chairs sit alongside black metal and cork stools from IKEA. The interior celebrates an eclectic mix of modest with luxury, found with made, repurposed with bought. A Globe Fold Sconce, designed by CaSA and produced by Metalware, is showcased on the dining room wall.
The family gathers at an early prototype of the Achilles table from the Pinch collection. Surrounding it are chairs that were designed by Russell and produced by Ercol for London’s Holland Park School. The couple built the doors and windows themselves.
"My new favorite piece—well, pieces really—is my beautiful grid wall in my dining room,
View of dining area and outdoor porch in the trees by Low Design Office
The living-room and the terrace
Fitted cupboards and bookcases help create a streamlined look throughout the home. Jutting into the space from the interior walls are rod-like metal lights, which add to the vintage feel.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
Dining Room with fireplace
After gutting a Vermont Frames kit house, resident and designer Andrew Kotchen left its post-and-beam framework exposed. On the main floor , a metal console from a flea market faces a Wisteria stump stool. The Wishbone chairs are by Hans Wegner. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
living room
From the stained wallpaper, to the lacquered floorboards, to the timber joinery, every element has been hand finished using traditional techniques.