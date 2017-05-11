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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/furniture : chair

Dining Room Storage Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
"Zoe Starreveld's 1960s townhouse in North London stayed with us,
In the dining area, a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hangs above the dining table.
Original louvered windows add charm to the dining room while making the most of the warm Florida climate.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
“The material palette is the same for the entire house,” says architect Daniel Iragüen, pointing out the porcelain tile floors, laminated pine ceilings, and whitewashed pine slats that form the interior walls.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
Every space, including the living and dining sections seen here, has “furniture, objects and artworks that bring us memories,” says Smud. The bench, coffee tables, and dining table are by the late Alejandro Sticotti.
Pierre Frey wallpaper surrounds the built-in bar.
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
In the dining room, enlarging the window opening brings more light and connections to the exterior, while a new wet bar creates opportunities for entertaining. The table is custom, and chairs and rug are from CB2. The pendant lights are Design Within Reach.
It was important for the creative pair to be able to showcase their collection of art pieces throughout.
Shannon Richards, Caleb’s partner, often uses her laptop at the 13-foot long banquette, which needed to be finessed a bit because the initial version looked too bulky. The team laid the maple floorboards at an angle and used a white-tinged stain that will preserve their natural appearance.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
Other pieces of furniture were sourced from vintage dealers. The chest of drawers was lacquered in a brick hue to match the color of a neighboring building.
"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
After: Inspired by the Murano light fixture hanging over the table, the architects opted for custom-patterned ceiling millwork in the dining room.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
The team made sure the family’s cherished antiques each had a designated place against the wall. “They have a nice collection of art, antique furniture, and pieces that really mean something. So, we wanted to design the house around those pieces,” says Falkenberg. A Bocci 28.1 Pendant hangs over the dining room table.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
In the dining room, Wishbone chairs by Hans J. Wegner surround a 195 Naan table by Piero Lissoni.
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
Sustainability was a consideration. “So, we used natural building materials with breathable construction,” says Sam. “Also, the sourcing, not just of the materials but of the [labor], was all based as locally as possible to the site.”
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
The playful, color-blocked Kardiel sideboard separates the dining and living areas.
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. The clients' top-shelf of whiskey takes pride of place on the open shelving above the doorway.
The living quarters are tucked away at the far end of the building, ensuring ample privacy.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
After: Wood beams and concrete walls emerge from cutaways in the drywall, revealing the building’s industrial skeleton. The custom steel-and-oak dining table is by Ohio Design.
The landscape space as a physical extension of the dining space.
A pony wall separates the dining and living rooms, adding utility and storage to both sides. On one side, a bar complements the dining area—a clever and functional addition to the natural gathering space.
During the 2019 renovation, the building’s floors were refinished with Ardex. "In the process, two layers of color were added, which brought so much depth," says Ali.
In the dining room, which leads to the sunken courtyard out front, a Restoration Hardware table is surrounded by Hans Wegner chairs. Fireclay Tile lines the backsplash above the sideboard.
Cheng kept the dining room chandelier and the original fireplace, and gutted most everything else, careful to keep changes in the spirit of the home’s quiet character. "It's an unassuming structure with jaw-dropping, 180-degree views once you walk in the door," says the designer.
The kitchen opens into the living/dining space. Sight lines continue from the wraparound deck and garden, through the kitchen to the dining table.
The team preserved the blue and buggy pine paneling, which was important to the owners, and made it more of a feature by bringing in new pieces, all of which highlight the double-height ceilings. "That pine, it's really filled with character," says Fowler.
Cooking and eating together is an essential part of life on the ranch. The floors throughout the open kitchen and dining area are wide-plank, engineered white oak by Castle Bespoke. A pair of copper Semi Pendants by Gubi hangs above the island. Green CH47 chairs by Carl Hansen surround a Solo Oblong dining table from De Le Espada.
A look back at how the living spaces now connect with the sunroom.
The vintage credenza once belonged to the architect’s grandmother, and the framed drawing on the right is by Graham’s mother, artist MJ Levy-Dickson.
In the dining room, a collection of new and old lives side by side: a table and paper lamp by HAY, vintage Breuer Cesca chairs from Jocie’s grandmother, and a painting by artist Carly Wilhelm.
Built-in storage, floating shelves, and beverage and wine fridges now grace the nook where a sideboard had been. Rejuvenation’s Berkshire pendant with linen shades hangs above a Profile dining table by Ethnicraft and Fenwick chairs by Barnaby Lane. Muted colors like Dunn Edwards’ White Heat and Farrow & Ball’s Cornforth White for the cabinetry create a neutral, timeless background.
Le Klint pendant lights via Pantoufle hang above the Seuren tafels dining table that's paired with Wishbone chairs.
A custom table and bench in the dining room are paired with the Pike Dining Chairs from Room &amp; Board.
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