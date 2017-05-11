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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/furniture : stools

Dining Room Storage Stools Design Photos and Ideas

The cabinets and floating shelf are raw steel, and the handmade table is lime plaster, joined with Zara Home stools.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
Cabinetry was designed with the help of custom millwork company Flitch, and features another smart design trick: hiding a full pantry behind a standard cabinet door, keeping the painted millwork looking seamless. "The details we love aren’t necessarily the ones that show up in the photo," says Jobe.
Bathed in natural light, the open-concept dining room is perfect for entertaining.
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Now, there’s casual seating at the island bar in the kitchen and a formal dining table. A built-in serving area comes in handy for storage or entertaining. Additional windows convey other qualities of the site. “We replaced the windows for lots of reasons: to increase the performance of the home, and accentuate the views they wanted,” says Porter. “But this home has beautiful woodland views, too. So, we wanted to orient the house so it's not just a one-liner, but has intimate moments where you're looking at the woods.”
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
The El Toro model is 28 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and 13.5 feet tall. The dining table is a slab of old-growth redwood that can be lowered to create a full bed. O’Donnell combined that with reclaimed cedar on the interior paneling, as well as twice-recycled bamboo floors and reworked redwood wine barrels on the ceiling. The walls are coated in Skimstone, which qualifies for LEED builds.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
The solid walnut eat/work counter has two interior cabinets tucked underneath, as well as exterior hatch storage access. The Modern Caravan also outfitted the stools with new wood seats.
Light pine finishes make the interiors feel airy and spacious.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
From coffee to cheese, one of the draws to Brothers and Sisters is its range of market items, invitingly laid out on shelves and behind glass.
The dining area features marble countertops designed by Pascali Sermerdjian.
When more seating is required, the family can simply roll out more table space. The extra seating comes out from under the bird cabinet in the living room.
The dining area unfolds from a cabinet.
A dead tree on the lot was milled to construct the dining table, further connecting the newly designed home to its historic community.
New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
The Crate & Barrel dining table is paired with Bottega Side Chairs in Ice Grey from Design Within Reach.
This photo shows the changing color temperature of the drum skylight. Here at dusk when the light turns a beautiful blue. The photo also highlights our use of multiple styles of architectural lighting: tape-in recessed LED downlight, surface mounted and pendent fixtures combine to create a warm modern environment.
The white oak floors are echoed in the cabinetry of the kitchen and the millwork of storage in the living/dining area.
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
Benjamin Moore Hale Navy paint was used for the cabinets, which were fitted with brass handles.
Horner replaced the closed storage with custom, open shelving that now connects to the entry, increasing natural light and sight lines throughout the house.
The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another.
The walls, ceilings, windows, and cabinetry were all strategically positioned to unveil views to the outdoors.
At the other end, he added floor-to-ceiling, built-in shelving, which has created a more streamlined look and eliminated the need for additional furniture.
Kitchen and loft with live edge dining table/kitchen island by Timberforge Woodworks
The home is now available to rent via OneFineStay. In the main home, extensive sheets of glass, from the living room to the principal bedroom, frame views to the private backyard and tiled pool. White oak built-ins and kitchen cabinets complement the original tongue-and-groove ceiling and contrast with stained concrete floors. Bright accents—delivered via the citrus green cabinetry in the bathroom and indigo Heath tile in the kitchen, as well as books and furnishings throughout—bring warmth and playful color.
Beams extending from the kitchen floor give the impression of an oversize butcher-block stage for a custom walnut-slab table and a dozen Molded Plastic chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
The dining room hosts a dining table that they found on Craig’s List, which Carly painted this bright blue in the basement of her old apartment.
A set of Eames molded-plastic bar stools line the Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen.