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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/fireplace : gas burning

Dining Room Storage Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile
The family gathers at an early prototype of the Achilles table from the Pinch collection. Surrounding it are chairs that were designed by Russell and produced by Ercol for London’s Holland Park School. The couple built the doors and windows themselves.