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All Photos/dining/furniture : storage/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Storage Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Dining Room
A dining area is located in one corner of the living space. The interior light fixtures are from Schoolhouse Electric in Portland, Oregon.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
A Gregg Table Lamp by Foscarini sits atop a vintage credenza that the couple use as a bar. The gradient landscape diptych prints above are by Erin.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
A coat of Dunn Edwards White brightens up the spaces now. A table from Henrybuilt is surrounded by Eames chairs and sits atop a rug from Nordic Knots. The pendant light is Gerald Thurston for Lightolier and was purchased at a local vintage store called the Sunshine Shop.
Just off of the kitchen and living room, a bright and airy dining area provides direct access to the outdoors.
Larger models include more floor space for living, dining, or extra beds.
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
Inside, a grand central hall retains much of the original barn-like interior. The original redwood paneling lines the double-height space, which also includes a spiral staircase leading to a loft.
Groin vaults and barrel ceilings can be found all throughout the home, connecting one living space with another. Here, the living room steps up into the bright dining area.
A black-and-white-striped epoxy “rug” defines the dining area. “The choice of the epoxy floor of the room was a consequence of the client's request for a ‘material without slits and easy to clean, like a painting,’” says the firm.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
Like many kitchens in New York City, this one is compact in size yet offers ample cabinetry and built-in shelving. A sleek black table provides a comfortable—and stylish—place for two to dine.
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
Gorgeous natural light glows on the dining area. The bench houses additional storage.
When a body is sick, it changes equilibrium, any method applied to cure it is actually perceived by the body as causing an imbalance initially, as an infection itself.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
An extravagant dinner will be served in a pop-up dining room under the gaze of Venus de Milo, the Greek goddess of love and beauty.
Above the 606 Universal shelving by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, Molineus displays a Central Asian ikat wedding garment that dates to around 1900. The Gaku floor lamp at left is by Dagmar Mombach and Ingo Maurer.
The dining area sits just off the kitchen.
Dorchester Interior Dining Room
The living-room and the terrace
Photo by Rafael Gamo
The dining room features 1970s leather-and-brass dining chairs and a table concocted from a brass-and-silver base and a custom lacquered top. The cheerful blue paint enlivening the doorway is from Emery &amp; Cie.
Andrew and Dustin were meticulous in their selections for the home’s furnishings and fixtures. In the dining area, a Vista of California table by Don Knorr is surrounded by Van Keppel-Green chairs.
The dining area features sliding glass doors by Fleetwood. Interior designer Toni Ambus paired a reclaimed sycamore table by Dekayu with Lea dining chairs by Roberto Barbieri for Zanotta. A Broom pendant by Brand van Egmond lights the room.
A set of Eames molded-plastic bar stools line the Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen.
Architect Chris Fein’s family home in Kansas is a showcase for modern design pieces, including a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table, chairs by Maarten Van Severen for Vitra, and a Louis Poulsen pendant. The sideboard is a Florence Knoll design from 1952, about the time the house was built.
The living room’s retro lounge suite sits beneath a Fijian hardwood accent.
In recognition of the holiday attitude that pervades Palm Springs, the pool area will incorporate a screen wall that provides a surface for projection and reflects on the water for a festive vibe.
Strips of white-oak flooring line the interior of the studio, created by designer Jeff Vincent and PATH Architecture. The George Nelson Bubble Lamp Saucer pendant is available at the Dwell Store; the kitchen cabinets and appliances are by Jenn-Air. All accessories are from Canoe and Relish.