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Articles
Japanese Homes
From the cities of Tokyo and Kyoto to the rural countryside, Japanese modernism, architecture and design embraces small spaces (and hot tubs, too).
They Put a Mini House Inside This Sixth-Floor Apartment in Japan
An Awkward Lot Between Spec Homes Is No Problem for This 764-Square-Foot Residence in Japan
Blink and You Might Miss This Super Skinny Japanese Home on Stilts
A Curvy Catwalk Dotted With Plants Buffers a Tokyo Home From the Street
Why This Japanese Architect Cut Power to the Grid Just 10 Days Before Building His Family Home
A Wavy Wall Mellows Out the Strict Grid of This ’70s Tokyo Apartment
You Enter This Japanese Home Through the Camping Gear Storage Area
Here’s What It Took to Revive a 100-Year-Old Home in the Mountains of Japan
In Tokyo, Four Volumes Form a Miniature “Village” Where a Family Writes, Draws, and Plays Music
A Family’s Home in Kyoto Balances Light and Darkness With a Diagonal Wall
In Japan, a Straight-Ahead Gable Home Takes an Unexpected Turn
A Mostly Wood Home in Japan Lets One Family Lead a Simple, Sustainable Life
From the Archive: Ryue Nishizawa’s Groundbreaking Tokyo Apartment Complex
He Came Back to Japan With His Sights Set on One Thing—a Remarkable Home to Host His Art Collection
The Lawn Is Part of the Living Room at This Bunkerlike Home in Japan
Half-Moon Cutouts Cast Dramatic Light Across This Concrete Home in Tokyo
They Turned a Traditional Kyoto Townhouse Into a Hub for Creatives
This Glassy Getaway in the Mountains of Japan Is Not Your Typical Cabin
This Extremely Narrow Tokyo Home Was Supposed to Be Even Narrower
A Concrete Tiny House in Tokyo Opens to the Sky—and the Street
A Pint-Sized Japanese Tiny Home Is Shaped Like a Milk Carton
This Shape-Shifting Tokyo Apartment Lets an Architect Work From Home
When It Rains, This Japanese Home’s Concrete Deck Becomes a Reflecting Pool
This $120K Tiny Home Is a Tea House on Wheels
From the Archive: An Experimental Firm Brought the Avant-Garde to Japan’s Factory-Made Houses
A Centuries-Old Japanese Design Concept Inspired This Under-Stair Storage
A Tokyo Home With a Shape-Shifting Staircase Presents a Smart Solution to Small-Space Living
Here’s What We Can Learn From Japanese Prefab Homes
The Unfulfilled Promise of the Nagakin Capsule Tower
Low-Tech Utopia: Inside a Japanese Greenhouse Commune
When Life Gave Them an Oddly Shaped Lot, a Young Family Made a Superbly Skinny 868-Square-Foot Home
Private Nooks Unfold at Every Turn in This Origami-Inspired Japanese Home
In This Tokyo Home, a Dramatic Design Feature Takes Center Stage
In This Tokyo Home, a Secret Garden Thrives Behind a Cascade of Glass
Japan’s Dwindling “Signboard” Buildings
This Family Home in Japan Breaks the Stereotype of a Modern Farmhouse
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