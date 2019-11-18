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A Shaded Veranda Wraps Around This Japanese DwellingView 9 Photos

A Shaded Veranda Wraps Around This Japanese Dwelling

Taken from the traditional engawa, the covered porch extends the living room toward the surrounding mandarin plantations.
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Surrounded by the rolling hills and mandarin plantations north of Hamamatsu, Japan, House in Shiraiwa is a low-lying residence that seems to hover above the sloped terrain. Oriented to embrace far-reaching views, it also enjoys a strong connection to the outdoors through large windows and a wraparound deck.

House in Shiraiwa is a simple, sleek, low-lying structure. Large windows are symmetrically arranged on the southern facade, coming into perfect alignment with the exterior columns and support framing.&nbsp;Clad in local materials, the residence aims to create a strong connection between home, landscape, and place.

House in Shiraiwa is a simple, sleek, low-lying structure. Large windows are symmetrically arranged on the southern facade, coming into perfect alignment with the exterior columns and support framing. Clad in local materials, the residence aims to create a strong connection between home, landscape, and place.

Tsukasa Okada of 2id Architects strove to create a contemporary residence that took the local region and context into account. To do this, the architects drew on regional materials, vernacular, and historical references.

The crushed, white rock landscape ties in with the white mortar cladding of the home.

The crushed, white rock landscape ties in with the white mortar cladding of the home.

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Divided into two different sections, the home includes large, open indoor spaces and a veranda that wraps three sides of the home. It’s inspired by the traditional Japanese engawa—an extension of a tatami floor, usually made of wood or bamboo, that can be inside or outside. In this case, a louvered pergola softens the boundary between home and landscape. 

The pattern in the pergola is a complex pattern of louvers. As the light changes throughout the day, so do the patterns of the shadows cast on the home and ground below.

The pattern in the pergola is a complex pattern of louvers. As the light changes throughout the day, so do the patterns of the shadows cast on the home and ground below.

White mortar walls are finished with a different scraping technique on both sides, adding texture and softness to the construction material. The white walls are the perfect backdrop for the silhouettes of shadows that move across the facade throughout the day.

White mortar walls are finished with a different scraping technique on both sides, adding texture and softness to the construction material. The white walls are the perfect backdrop for the silhouettes of shadows that move across the facade throughout the day.

The flexible outdoor space is just as large as the indoor space. According to the architects, "making such a space without specifying type of activities is highly beneficial for the user’s future living in their local environment." 

Slender steel columns support the steel framing and louvered screens above.

Slender steel columns support the steel framing and louvered screens above.

Indoors, the large living room is the focal point and acts as a gathering space for the family. Two bedrooms, an office, and the bathrooms are minimized in size and located off to the sides of the main area.

Interior living spaces are minimal and sleek with a material palette that is an extension of the exterior. Accents of orange and natural wood tones add a subtle warmth. 

The sculptural marble kitchen island has an extended wood dining surface that forms a breakfast nook. A simple and dramatic pendant light extends the length of the island and is a focal point within the space.

The sculptural marble kitchen island has an extended wood dining surface that forms a breakfast nook. A simple and dramatic pendant light extends the length of the island and is a focal point within the space.

The home’s entry, anchored by a nursery to the north and an office to the south, leads directly to the main living area.

The home’s entry, anchored by a nursery to the north and an office to the south, leads directly to the main living area.

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A nursery lies adjacent to the kitchen in the northeast corner of the plan. Complete with built-in storage and a desk area, the nursery doubles as a playroom for kids.

A nursery lies adjacent to the kitchen in the northeast corner of the plan. Complete with built-in storage and a desk area, the nursery doubles as a playroom for kids.

Large sliding glass doors open the interior living space to the outdoor elements. Exterior walls turn inward, further blurring the boundary between inside and out.

Large sliding glass doors open the interior living space to the outdoor elements. Exterior walls turn inward, further blurring the boundary between inside and out.

Related Reading: Japanese-Style Homes With Engawas

Project Credits:

Architect of Record: 2id Architects / @2id_architects

Builder / General Contractor: Kaneko AteLier

Structural Engineer: Tetsuro Adachi Structure Design

Lighting Design: Daiko Electric Col, LTD

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Anna Squier
Anna Jones is a designer and founder of MOD Design in Des Moines, IA. After receiving a BA in Architecture, she practiced at award winning design firms in the Central States Region.

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