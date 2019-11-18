A Shaded Veranda Wraps Around This Japanese Dwelling

Surrounded by the rolling hills and mandarin plantations north of Hamamatsu, Japan, House in Shiraiwa is a low-lying residence that seems to hover above the sloped terrain. Oriented to embrace far-reaching views, it also enjoys a strong connection to the outdoors through large windows and a wraparound deck.

House in Shiraiwa is a simple, sleek, low-lying structure. Large windows are symmetrically arranged on the southern facade, coming into perfect alignment with the exterior columns and support framing. Clad in local materials, the residence aims to create a strong connection between home, landscape, and place.

Tsukasa Okada of 2id Architects strove to create a contemporary residence that took the local region and context into account. To do this, the architects drew on regional materials, vernacular, and historical references.

The crushed, white rock landscape ties in with the white mortar cladding of the home.

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Divided into two different sections, the home includes large, open indoor spaces and a veranda that wraps three sides of the home. It’s inspired by the traditional Japanese engawa—an extension of a tatami floor, usually made of wood or bamboo, that can be inside or outside. In this case, a louvered pergola softens the boundary between home and landscape.

The pattern in the pergola is a complex pattern of louvers. As the light changes throughout the day, so do the patterns of the shadows cast on the home and ground below.

White mortar walls are finished with a different scraping technique on both sides, adding texture and softness to the construction material. The white walls are the perfect backdrop for the silhouettes of shadows that move across the facade throughout the day.

The flexible outdoor space is just as large as the indoor space. According to the architects, "making such a space without specifying type of activities is highly beneficial for the user’s future living in their local environment."

Indoors, the large living room is the focal point and acts as a gathering space for the family. Two bedrooms, an office, and the bathrooms are minimized in size and located off to the sides of the main area.

Interior living spaces are minimal and sleek with a material palette that is an extension of the exterior. Accents of orange and natural wood tones add a subtle warmth.