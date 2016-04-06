This Shape-Shifting Tokyo Apartment Lets an Architect Work From Home
The 940-square-foot unit makes the most of every inch, taking inspiration from sliding panels that divide spaces in traditional Japanese homes.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s March 2012 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published
Last Updated