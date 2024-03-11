In This Tokyo Home, a Secret Garden Thrives Behind a Cascade of Glass
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP use 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
In central Tokyo, a family of four sought to trade high-rise apartment living for a home with more space and tranquility—while staying within the heart of the city. "We wanted to be situated in an urban, residential area, where the presence of greenery and the gentle caress of the wind can be experienced throughout every season," they say.
