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Articles
Dining
Whether it's designed for a small family, a couple, or a full-on banquet, we wouldn't mind breaking bread in these spaces.
Supper Clubs and “Apartment Cafes”: The New Age of Hosting
The Internet’s Favorite Transformer Table Is Truly a Great Hack for Small-Space Hosting
How to Throw a Shindig, According to the Anchors NPR’s “The Dinner Party Download”
Six American Designers Share Their Inspiring New Takes on a Dream Dinner Party
Susan Alexandra’s Pond-Themed Glassware Brings Joy and Humor to Any Dinner Party
Big Night’s Katherine Lewin Has Figured Out How to Throw Her Ideal Dinner Party
How to Throw a Great Dinner Party, According to Ghia’s Mélanie Masarin
Make Holiday Hosting More Peaceful With These Thoughtfully Designed Items
We Tapped a French Design Specialist to Answer Your Biggest Interior Design Questions
Feast Your Eyes on These 16 Modern Dining Room Designs
Actually, You Shouldn’t Offer Help in Someone Else’s Kitchen
16 Midcentury Dining Chairs (and Their Contemporary Counterparts) We’re Currently Coveting
Our Favorite Rectangular Dining Tables That Cost Less Than $1,000
5 Hidden Home Bars
6 Home Wet Bars That Will Inspire You to Up Your Entertaining Game
Architects Zoe Chan Eayrs and Merlin Eayrs on Creating a Captivating Dining Area
Spicing Things Up
An Introduction to Restaurant Design
Food Court Gourmet
Cultivating Good Taste
Tomorrow’s Specials
Barware Gifts to Shake Things Up for the Home Mixologist
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Dreamy Dining Rooms
Modern Shades and Draperies Integrate Seamlessly Into a Houston Renovation
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Party-Ready Dining Rooms
When to Splurge Vs. Save: 13 Design Pros Weigh In
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Dazzling Dining Rooms
Top 4 Homes of the Week With Delectable Dining Rooms
Budget Breakdown: An '80s Kitchen Gets a Fresh Look For $42K
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Divine Dining Areas
6 Simple Ways to Mix and Match Chairs at Your Dining Table
Watch: It Takes Nine Hours For Woodworkers to Make This Shaker-Inspired Chair
Dwell Made Presents: DIY Walnut Dining Table
6 Essential Tips for Selecting the Perfect Dining Room Lighting
Pull Up a Chair in One of These 20 Modern Dining Rooms
An Artist's Dining Room in Valencia Has Fringed Paper Walls
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