Top 5 Homes of the Week With Party-Ready Dining Rooms
Dinner party, anyone? Take a look at the crowd-pleasing dining rooms from the Dwell community that caught our editor's eye this week.
By
Samantha Daly
-
3 months
ago
When to Splurge Vs. Save: 13 Design Pros Weigh In
13 interior designers sound off about when to splurge and when to save when it comes to the living and dining rooms.
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Dazzling Dining Rooms
Opt to dine in with these inspiring modern dining rooms. Feast your eyes upon the five-star homes from the Dwell community that caught our editor's eye this week.
Top 4 Homes of the Week With Delectable Dining Rooms
We'd love to take a seat in any one of these impeccable, modern dining rooms.
-
a year
ago
Budget Breakdown: An '80s Kitchen Gets a Fresh Look For $42K
In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a designer gives his brother and sister-in-law a kitchen, dining, and laundry room makeover that supports their growing family's needs.
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Divine Dining Areas
With dazzling pendant fixtures, plenty of natural light, and well-designed furniture, our editor's top picks of the week feature dining rooms that delight.
6 Simple Ways to Mix and Match Chairs at Your Dining Table
Tap into the art of eclecticism by foregoing formal furniture "sets" to create your own chic collection.
Watch: It Takes 9 Hours For Woodworkers to Make This Shaker-Inspired Chair
Spare, sturdy, almost minimalist—Thos Moser’s signature chair distills generations of know-how.
Dwell Made Presents: DIY Walnut Dining Table
Craft your own live-edge walnut dining table with this step-by-step video and guide.
6 Essential Tips For Selecting the Perfect Dining Room Lighting
Adding a light fixture (or two) to your dining room is like putting the icing on a cake: it’s that final, special touch that can imbue style, atmosphere, and just the right amount...
Pull Up a Chair in One of These 20 Modern Dining Rooms
Looking into the holiday weekend, many of you may be spending a lot of time at the dining table over the next couple of days—perhaps either dyeing eggs or enjoying Sunday brunch...
-
2 years
ago
An Artist's Dining Room in Valencia Has Fringed Paper Walls
Paper artist Pierre Pozzi uses his signature material to wrap the dining room walls of his home in Valencia, Spain.
50 Dashing Dining Rooms
Pull up a chair and gather around the table for our very own supper club.