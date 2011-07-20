Spicing Things Up

Chipotle Mexican Grill is known for its gargantuan burritos. This year the company is refining its image and rolling out a modern store design created by Architecture Outfit founder Thaddeus Briner. "Chipotle’s restaurants didn’t parallel the ideology of the food," he says of the old corrugated panels and exposed ductwork. Briner developed a "kit of parts": a recipe book for what the eateries will be made up of. So what can you expect with your carne asada?