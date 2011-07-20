Spicing Things Up
View Photos

Spicing Things Up

Add to
Like
Share
By Miyoko Ohtake
Chipotle’s recent approach to restaurant design aims to transform the traditionally tasteless experience of eating fast food into something more refined.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is known for its gargantuan burritos. This year the company is refining its image and rolling out a modern store design created by Architecture Outfit founder Thaddeus Briner. "Chipotle’s restaurants didn’t parallel the ideology of the food," he says of the old corrugated panels and exposed ductwork. Briner developed a "kit of parts": a recipe book for what the eateries will be made up of. So what can you expect with your carne asada?

Spicing Things Up - Photo 1 of 1 -

Chipotle Restaurant, Location: New York NY, Architect: Architecture Outfit

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Key to Image:

A. The box
AC fir plywood wall panels form boxes that house banquettes, bathrooms, condiment stations, and more.

B. Fast seating
High stools and family-style tables offer a moment’s repose for a quick bite on the go.

C. Slow seating
Banquettes create space for longer lunchtime meals with lighting meant to mimic candlelight.

D. LED lighting
LED and fluorescent lighting fixtures placed over eating areas create intimate atmospheres.

E. Art
Scaled-up work by longtime Chipotle collaborator Bruce Gueswel hangs near most windows to draw in guests.