Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Vacation Homes
These summer retreats are perfect for the whole family.
Browse Categories
All Stories
Exclusives
Dwell Magazine
TOPICS
Home Tours
Renovations
Prefab Homes
Tiny Homes
Campers & Trailers
Kitchen
Bath
How-To & Guides
Real Estate
Workplace & Office
Travel
Celebrity Homes
Cabins
Shipping Containers
Garden & Landscapes
Home Tech
Design News
Shopping Guides
CITIES
Los Angeles
San Francisco
New York
A Chicory Kiln Becomes a Sustainable Vacation Home With Endless Flexibility
Mobile cabinetry and thoughtful reuse turn a dilapidated industrial structure into a warm and creative home with open-ended possibilities.
By
Lucy Wang
-
22 days
ago
A Compact Prefab Vacation Home
A New Zealand family taps into the creative capital of architecture students to make their dream home a reality.
The Durable Yet Comfortable Cabin in the Woods
A steeply sloped site in the Wisconsin forest, plus an equally steep budget, led architect Brian Johnsen to reinvent the archetypal cabin for a sturdy vacation home.
Small and Modern: A Family Lakeside Getaway in Texas
A family matriarch enlisted an architect, an interior designer, a builder, and a landscape architect to help realize her vision for a diminutive, low-key lakeside getaway.
-
6 years
ago
Art-Filled Hamptons Vacation Home
Inspired by their clients’ bold art collection, a pair of architects designs a Hamptons vacation house that subverts tradition.
Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan's Shelter Island Vacation Home
For design mavericks Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan, a challenging site that slopes toward the sea yields a unique opportunity to create an intimate and relaxing hideaway.
A Remote Holiday Home Celebrates Raw and Natural Materials in Mexico
An homage to Mexico’s untouched landscape, this elegant low-impact getaway sports a pared-back aesthetic.
Modern Lakeside Retreat Stripped Down to the Basics
Two Washington, D.C.–based writers balance life in the city with a low-key vacation spot.
The Ski Retreat for All Seasons
San Francisco–based designer Maca Huneeus created her family’s weekend retreat near Lake Tahoe with a relaxed, sophisticated sensibility.
A Scandinavian Summer Home Built for Surf, Sports, and Sun
An adventurous family envisions a dream getaway on Sweden’s southwestern shore.
Simplicity Rules at this Family Beach House Designed to Double as a Rental
Robust materials and a flexible floor plan help the owners of an Australian vacation home reap maximum rewards.
-
4 years
ago
A Custom, LED-Lit Slide Twists Through This Family-Friendly Vacation Home
A young family builds a Wyoming retreat filled with playful details from top to bottom.
This Rural Retreat Brings a Family Together, Without Making Them Give Up Their Gadgets
A smart vacation home fosters connectivity in every sense of the word.
Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Style and Camping Collide in Maine
When a traditional architectural style meets handmade details, the result is a quietly modern retreat.
An Idyllic Rhode Island Summer Cottage Is the Perfect Escape for a New York Family
A family escapes their urban environs to a vacation home attuned to its coastal landscape.
Modern Meets Ancient in a Renovated Italian Vacation Home
The acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica+Roberto Palomba carve a serene retreat out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento, filling it with custom creations and their greatest hits.
Seaside Views Make This Vacation Home a Relaxing Retreat
A Connecticut home with a notable architectural legacy gets an expansive update for a family of six.
An Affordable High-Design Vacation Home in Mexico
By pooling their resources and giving their architect complete creative control, two busy Mexico City–based brothers built a high-design vacation home for just $70 per square foot.
Jens Risom's Block Island Family Retreat
Designer Jens Risom returns to his 1967 prefab off the coast of Rhode Island, readying it for his family's next generation.
Construction Diary: A Serene Desert Hideaway Is Part Rental, Part Designer Showcase
Billed as a design retreat, Casa Mami in Pioneertown, California, hosts visitors at the edge of Joshua Tree National Park—then invites them to buy what they love.
A Modern Cottage Brings Scandinavian Style to the Hills of Scotland
Responding to its stunning location, this cross-laminated timber home near Edinburgh, Scotland, trades the traditional notion of the stone country cottage for a more contemporary...
A Modern Home Is Gently Slotted Into a Steep Slope in Santorini
This Grecian holiday home puts a modern twist on the area's traditional cave-like abodes.
A Delicate Renovation Revives a ’70s Beach House in Northern California
Butler Armsden Architects’ retooling of a Stinson Beach retreat allows one family to bask in the outdoors.
A Shingled Forest Retreat Is Fit For the Changing Seasons
Set at the edge of Acadia National Park in Maine, Somes Sound House is a shingle-clad vacation home with winter and summer volumes.
Reconnect With Nature at This Revamped Rainforest Retreat
MIM Design remodels the 15-year-old RLC Residence to create an atmosphere conducive to rest and relaxation.
Revel in Scandinavian Design at This Seaside Holiday Home
On the edge of Denmark’s Thy National Park, a design-led retreat offers refuge in a sunny, coastal landscape.
In Just 31 Days, These Historic Chinese Ruins Were Transformed Into a Chic B&B
After suffering years of neglect, a pair of dilapidated stone villas has been brought back to life with a $88,000 budget.
A Midcentury Cabin at California’s Sea Ranch Gets a Glowing Makeover
Originally designed by pioneering Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick, this 684-square-foot cabin has been lovingly restored and is ready for guests.
How to Furnish Your Vacation Rental For the Best Guest Experience
Whether you’re renting out a spare bedroom or an entire home, these furnishing tips can help elevate your holiday rental to the next level.
This Glowing Glass Haven Beckons the Outside In
Inspired by the idea of a glowing lantern tucked into the hillside, the owner of this Woodland Dune house worked with her architect to create a unique, functional, and inviting...
1
2
3
4
5
6
Next