🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
Articles
Vacation Homes
Summer retreats that are perfect for the whole family.
For These Standout Waterfront Homes on the Jersey Shore, Trim Takes Center Stage
Their “Upside-Down” Nova Scotian Home Lives Larger Than Its 1,050 Square Feet
Their Tiny A-Frame Cabin Is Made of Timber Sourced On-Site
The Trim Detail That Helps One Architect Create Truly Timeless Waterfront Retreats
Budget Breakdown: Their $464K Cabin Can Produce Way More Energy Than It Consumes
This Coastal Home in South Korea Is All About the Sea
The Thatched Roof on This Danish Retreat Is Part Tradition, Part Sustainability Move
His Family Sold Off the Lake Cabin—But Its Spirit Lives On in a New 1,000-Square-Foot Retreat
They Bought a Weird Beach House—and Decided to Make It Weirder
My Friends and I Sat in 11 Beach Chairs to Find the Next Tommy Bahama
Three Sisters (and Their Families) Share This Prefab Beach House
A 1970s Flat in Poland Becomes a Ravishing Vacation Rental for $31K
Before & After: In the Caribbean, a Couple Bring an Old Wooden Prefab Back to Shipshape Condition
This Glassy Getaway in the Mountains of Japan Is Not Your Typical Cabin
Two Days, One Helicopter, and the Perfect Prefab Cabin in British Columbia
A Norwegian Summer Cabin Embraces the Rocky Terrain
Nature Takes Center Stage at This Mountaintop Home in Mexico
Budget Breakdown: An Aussie Architect Builds a Beach House With Million-Dollar Views for $270K
Before & After: In Spain, an Architect Restores an Iconic Home Built by His Grandparents
With $20K, a Chilean Architect Builds His Mom a Low-Maintenance Beach House
Over a Decade, Two Furniture Designers Reimagine a 300-Year-Old Barn
A Dusty-Pink Rammed Earth Home Appears to Rise Out of the Baja Desert
A Multigenerational Home in Upstate New York Experiments With Eye-Popping Color
A Screened Porch Slices Through a Design Duo’s New England Cottage
Three Friends Join Forces to Build a Four-Gable Getaway on Shelter Island
This Off-Grid Summer Cabin Is Only Accessible by Boat
A Floating House on Lake Huron Stands Out By Blending In
A Hawaiian House Surrounded by Lava Takes Screens to Extremes
A Nearly Invisible “Hytte” Rises From a High Plateau in Norway
An Architect’s Weekend Home Balances on a Rocky Slope in the Stockholm Archipelago
My House: An Architect and His Wife Adjust Their Longtime Norwegian Cottage to Be Livable in Old Age
Massive Sliding Doors Connect a Hawaii Home to Its Mountainside Setting
Plagued Ash Trees Were Repurposed to Create This Charred Cedar–Clad Home on Lake Michigan
Before & After: In Albania, Two Sisters Turn a Ruin Into Twin Seaside Apartments
A Vacation Retreat Towers Above the Treetops in Northwest Michigan
Budget Breakdown: In the Catskills, an Architect Experiments With Passive Design for $515K
View More
313
more
articles
Topics
ADUs
Bath
Beach Houses
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Cabins
Campers & Trailers
Celebrity Homes
Concrete Homes
Construction Diary
Desert Homes
Design News
Different Strokes
Dwell On This
Eichler Homes
Expert Recs
Farm Homes
Focus
Frank Gehry
Frank Lloyd Wright
Garden & Landscapes
Green Homes
Home Tech
Home Tours
Home Watching
How They Pulled It Off
How-To & Guides
Interior Design
John Lautner
Kids Rooms
Kitchens
Le Corbusier
Lifestyle
Midcentury Homes
Mies van der Rohe
Modern World
My House
New Normal
Off The Grid
One Night In
Prefab Homes
Prefab Profiles
Profiles
Real Estate
Renovations
Rental Revamp
Roundups
Shipping Containers
Shopping Guides
Small Spaces
Sofa Sagas
Someone Buy This!
Storage
Tiny Home Profiles
Tiny Homes
Travel
The Trend Times
Wellness
Where We Live Now
Workplace & Office
You Lived Where?
Zaha Hadid
25th Anniversary