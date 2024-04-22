Before & After: This Accessible Catskills Retreat Brings Together Three Generations of Family
Designer Fauzia Khanani of Studio For revises a ’70s ranch house to provide independence for the homeowners’ daughter, who uses a wheelchair.
Text by
A little more than 20 years ago, Fauzia Khanani was seated next to Julie Kim in their first graduate school architecture class at Berkeley. "Our last names have the same first letter, and it was assigned seating," Khanani recalls. After graduating, they both stayed on the West Coast for a while and then, for different reasons, moved east. "I went back to New York a couple of years later, and she and her family moved here during the pandemic, to be closer to her relatives," she says.
Kelly Dawson
Contributor
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.