Before & After: This Accessible Catskills Retreat Brings Together Three Generations of Family

A little more than 20 years ago, Fauzia Khanani was seated next to Julie Kim in their first graduate school architecture class at Berkeley. "Our last names have the same first letter, and it was assigned seating," Khanani recalls. After graduating, they both stayed on the West Coast for a while and then, for different reasons, moved east. "I went back to New York a couple of years later, and she and her family moved here during the pandemic, to be closer to her relatives," she says.