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Articles
Living Rooms
How to create a comfortable living space: layers, conversational seating, and building a sensible room that’s both visually and functionally stimulating.
Who’s Afraid of a Colorful Couch?
It’s Time to Give Your Interior Doors the Attention They Deserve
HiLo Brooklyn’s Upcycled Furniture Can Make Your Vintage Sofa Dreams Come True
We Tapped a French Design Specialist to Answer Your Biggest Interior Design Questions
18 Corner Fireplace Ideas
16 Modern Staircase Ideas That Take Your Home to the Next Level
Uplift Your Home’s In-Between Spaces With These Handmade Rugs
17 Stylish and Versatile Sectionals That’ll Look Great in Any Space
Read These 5 Tips Before Buying Your Next Sofa
11 of Our Favorite Side Tables for Your Best Living Room
15 Stylish Sleeper Sofas That Are a Dream Come True
12 Modern Media Consoles That Don’t Scream “TV Room”
23 Snug Lounge Chairs That’ll Let You Relax in Style
Interior Designer Brigette Romanek Teaches Us How to Set the Scene in a Living Room
19 Coffee Tables We Love for Less Than $500
This Just In: Burrow Now Makes Coffee Tables That Are Works of Art
This Popular Sofa Brand Now Makes Affordable, On-Trend Rugs
Channel Desert Minimalism With These Moroccan-Inspired Rugs and Pillows
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Breathtaking Views
The 9 Best Places to Buy an Affordable, Stylish Sofa
The Conversation Pit Makes a Big Comeback in These Fabulous Sunken Living Spaces
When to Splurge Vs. Save: 13 Design Pros Weigh In
Perfect Pairings: 9 Sofas Match-Made For Every Wes Anderson Movie
This Generational Italian Brand Is Known For Unique and Timeless Sofa Design
11 Poufs That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Living Room
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Cozy, Modern Fireplaces
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Top-Shelf Libraries
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Cozy Nooks
66 Outstanding Fireplace Designs for Your Modern Home
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Luminous Living Rooms
A Helpful Guide to Living Room Lighting
10 Modern Fireplaces That Make For Inviting Interiors
American Leather Breaks the Mold of Custom, High-End Furniture
A Home That Dramatically Replicates a Starry Sky in Its Living Room
10 Ideas For the Minimalist Bathroom of Your Dreams
Vintage Furniture-Filled Prefab Living Room in Upstate New York
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