Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Living Rooms
A comfortable living space is about layers, creating conversational seating, and building a sensible room that’s both visually and functionally stimulating. See our favorites here.
Browse Categories
All Stories
Exclusives
Dwell Magazine
TOPICS
Home Tours
Renovations
Prefab Homes
Tiny Homes
Campers & Trailers
Kitchen
Bath
How-To & Guides
Real Estate
Workplace & Office
Travel
Celebrity Homes
Cabins
Shipping Containers
Garden & Landscapes
Home Tech
Design News
Shopping Guides
CITIES
Los Angeles
San Francisco
New York
Channel Desert Minimalism With These Moroccan-Inspired Rugs and Pillows
Your hunt for the perfect neutral rug is over—Lulu & Georgia’s new collaboration with Sarah Sherman Samuel offers beautiful Moroccan-inspired prints that will tie together any...
By
Isabel Scanlon
-
23 days
ago
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Breathtaking Views
Kick back, relax, and soak in the views of these stellar homes from the Dwell community that caught our editor's eye this week.
7 Best Places to Buy an Affordable, Stylish Sofa
Pick up a cozy couch from one of these seven brands, and you'll still have cash left to make rent.
The Conversation Pit Makes a Big Comeback in These Fabulous Modern Spaces
Follow us as we step down into the history of the conversation pit—from its heyday to its recent revival—with some prime examples of the groovy living room typology.
-
4 months
ago
When to Splurge Vs. Save: 13 Design Pros Weigh In
13 interior designers sound off about when to splurge and when to save when it comes to the living and dining rooms.
Perfect Pairings: 9 Sofas Match-Made For Every Wes Anderson Movie
Have you ever wanted to live in a Wes Anderson movie (and if so, which one)? These nine modern sofas are every bit as plush and colorful as the auteur’s films.
This Generational Italian Brand Is Known For Unique and Timeless Sofa Design
Acclaimed for their elegant sofas with plush, large cushions and unwavering durability, Flexform has been redefining the language of contemporary living for over 60 years.
15 Poufs That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Living Room
Take your living room to next-level cozy with our top picks for plush poufs.
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Cozy, Modern Fireplaces
Sparks are flying in these modern fireplace designs. Banish the winter blues by perusing these charming homes from the Dwell community with cozy stoves, fireplaces, and more.
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Top-Shelf Libraries
Take a page from their books—these modern home libraries from the Dwell community are seriously impressive.
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Cozy Nooks
Snuggle up in these creative corners with a newspaper and a cup of coffee—and relax.
-
9 months
ago
61 Outstanding Fireplace Designs For Your Modern Home
Customize your fireplace or mantel with these modern designs that combine style and utility.
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Luminous Living Rooms
A well-designed living room is welcoming, comfortable, and personal. Check out our editor's top picks of the week featuring living rooms that speak volumes with sheer style.
A Helpful Guide to Living Room Lighting
Even if your living area is endowed with ample natural daylight, it's imperative to think carefully about lighting to make sure your space is illuminated the way you want during...
Shop the Look: Midcentury Living Room
Bring the sleek, sculptural forms of the middle of the century into your modern home.
10 Modern Fireplaces That Make For Inviting Interiors
There’s something magical about fireplaces, especially during the winter months, when having friends and family gathered around the embers brings an extra layer of warmth into our...
American Leather Breaks the Mold of Custom, High-End Furniture
At American Leather, it's more than furniture—it's where lasting memories are made.
A Home That Dramatically Replicates a Starry Sky in Its Living Room
Given a fantastic site bordering the Hyblaean Mountains of Southern Sicily, Italian architect Fabrizio Foti imagined this villa, titled Casa M_P, as a bold landmark within a...
10 Ideas For the Minimalist Bathroom of Your Dreams
Possibly one of the most important rooms in your home—a sleek and simple bathroom can easily be aesthetically pleasing without sacrificing functionality.
Vintage Furniture-Filled Prefab Living Room in Upstate New York
Built by architect William Massie nearly a decade ago for vintage retailer Greg Wooten, this hybrid prefab home in upstate New York (from our Interiors issue) is a furniture...
5 Picks to Refresh Your Living Room With the New Dwell x Target Collection
With the New Year approaching, the time has come to think about how you can put a fresh spin on the living spaces you spend time in each and every day.
A Cheerful and Modern Living Room in Belgium
Twenty years ago, interior architects Renaud de Poorter and Femke Holdrinet began collecting furniture.
Essential Gadgets for the Modern Living Room
Don’t overthink the process of creating ambiance in your living space: Today’s gadgets make kicking back a breeze.
Inside Jenni Kayne's Stunning Living Room Makeover
Look through the MyDomaine archives and you'll find countless evidence that Jenni Kayne is the holy grail of home goals.
20 Modern Living Rooms
Space, light, and twists on color use define this collection of some of our favorite modern living rooms from issues past.