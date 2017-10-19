These Modern Parents Show How Invaluable Technology Can Be

As founders of a thriving design collective and parents to three young children, Matthew and Jesse Hufft have their hands full, to say the least.
After creating Hufft Projects in New York City in 2005, the couple later moved to Kansas City where they designed and built their family’s home base in the neighborhood of Roanoke Park in early 2011. While Jesse serves as the CEO to the company, Matthew acts as the Creative Director and the lead designer of most of their projects. While juggling the responsibilities that come with both parenting and directing a busy creative studio, they’ve become fully aware of how design and technology can improve their lives and the home they live in. Particularly when it comes to being "Modern Parents," they see every day as a learning experience to figure out how to utilize today’s available technologies to enhance their family’s lives while they continue to grow and adapt.
In order to take every opportunity to make their home as safe, efficient, and comfortable as possible, Matthew and Jesse chose to outfit their home with a range of security and home automation products from SAGE by Hughes. The technology by SAGE allows them to create a whole new level of convenience and dimension in their home that can be adapted to the way their family lives—and how they grow over the years. Take a look through these images to see how they incorporated SAGE products into their house to create a connected, safe, and playful environment.
Stay tuned over the next few weeks as we explore various forms of the "Modern Family" and how each of them use design and technology to enhance their daily lives.
"Having children makes you realize the importance of spending time as a family and how helpful it is to find the right tools to help you do that." - Jesse Hufft
"We designed this home so that every inch can be utilized as a team unit." - Jesse Hufft