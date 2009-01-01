The Brief Era of the Modernist Playground
Influenced by Isamu Noguchi’s sculptural playscapes, pioneering civic and landscape architects like Richard Dattner, M. Paul Friedberg, and Robert Royston brought some much-needed imagination to tot lots across post-World War II America.
Text by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s May 2007 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Deborah Bishop
Based in San Francisco, Deborah Bishop has written for Dwell almost since the first issue hit the newsstands.
Published
Last Updated