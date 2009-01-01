SubscribeSign In
The Brief Era of the Modernist PlaygroundView 9 Photos
Dwell Magazine

The Brief Era of the Modernist Playground

Influenced by Isamu Noguchi’s sculptural playscapes, pioneering civic and landscape architects like Richard Dattner, M. Paul Friedberg, and Robert Royston brought some much-needed imagination to tot lots across post-World War II America.
Text by
View 9 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s May 2007 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Deborah Bishop
Based in San Francisco, Deborah Bishop has written for Dwell almost since the first issue hit the newsstands.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Kids RoomsLifestyleDwell Magazine