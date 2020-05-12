Arcs of Concrete Swoop Down Like Curtains in This Crisp Belgian Home
Adding a surprisingly soft appeal, the concrete separates and provides passageways into spaces.
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Jo Vanweert knew two things when he decided to build his first home: It would be on the highest point in his small hometown of Bilzen, Belgium, where his family has lived for generations, and it would be designed by his cousin Jan Vanweert, an architect 11 years his senior.
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