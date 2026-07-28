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Articles
Californian Homes
The best in what the West has to offer.
Budget Breakdown: With $94K, They Turned Their Cracked Concrete L.A. Backyard Into a Serene Meadow
It’s an ADU, Their Family Home, and a... Coffee Shop?
She Designed It. He Built It. And Together They Beat L.A.’s Brutal Housing Market
Before & After: She Grew Up in an Eichler, Bought One Down the Street, and Renovated 35 Years Later
Before & After: How a Couple Made Their 700-Square-Foot L.A. Cottage Feel Grand
My House: Designer and Maker Nick Pourfard’s San Diego Home Might Never Be Finished
Douglas Firs Are the Main Characters at This Sea Ranch Home Built by Four Friends
Budget Breakdown: What Has Three Legs and 1,029 Square Feet? This $335K Backyard Addition
Before & After: For Less Than $200K, a Fixer-Upper in Northern California Becomes a Beacon of Color
Budget Breakdown: Mermaids and Miyazaki Inspired This $699K Fairy-Tale Bay Area Home
This Para Athlete’s Home Burned in Altadena. She’s Rebuilding It With Accessibility at the Forefront
Before & After: They Overhauled Their Funky ’70s Beach House While Preserving Its Many Quirks
Tracing the History of Boulder Crest, a Storied—and on the Market—Altadena Home
The 5 Lessons One Homeowner Learned Rebuilding After the Woolsey Fire
This Minimalist Black Ski Cabin in Tahoe Feels as Fresh as a Powder Day
From the Archive: An Architect’s High Stakes Prefab Competition
Before & After: San Francisco’s Famous Fog Inspired This Midcentury Revamp
Dwell Open House 2025: 350 Readers Tour Some of L.A.’s Most Unforgettable Homes
Budget Breakdown: With $312K, They Made a Worn-Down Midcentury “Feel Like a Tree House”
An Angeleno Aesthete Finds Her Designer in the Pages of Dwell
“A Very Gay” Fritz Haeg House in Los Angeles Gets a Refresh But Keeps It Weird
This Riverfront Home in Northern California Maxes Out Water Views
Wildfires Leveled Their Northern California Home Twice. They Still Wanted to Build Again
Before & After: It Started as a Remodel. Now Their Rebuilt Home “Feels Like You’re in a Terrarium”
A 1954 Los Angeles Home Moves Into the Future With a Collection of Pavilions in the Landscape
This Australian Architect’s Silver Lake House Is a Love Letter to Los Angeles
You’d Never Guess This Revamped Midcentury Cabin Is in the Middle of L.A.
The Hollyhock House: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ode to California
Budget Breakdown: It Took $1.6M and Less Than a Year to Reboot This ’70s Ojai Ranch House
Before & After: How a Retired Couple Adapted Their Forever Home for Aging in Place
Dwell Open House 2025: Los Angeles
Budget Breakdown: $128K in Eames-Inspired Woodwork Is the Star of This Renovated L.A. Midcentury
Budget Breakdown: To Fill an ADU With Light, $55K Yellow Window Frames Were a Design Necessity
Rental Revamp: Their L.A. Home Is a DIY Design Test Lab
Budget Breakdown: He Designed and Built a Bright-Pink Duplex in Los Angeles for Less Than $400K
Mickey Muennig’s Mythical Coastal Commissions
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