Before & After: An Enterprising Couple Revive a Dated Midcentury in the Hollywood Hills
After purchasing a 1960s fixer-upper in one of L.A.’s most prestigious neighborhoods, Rebecca and Jared Raskind rolled up their sleeves.
By
Lauren Jones
-
8 hours
ago
Snag This Los Angeles Midcentury For Just Under $2M
Surrounded by nature, but just minutes from Beverly Hills.
Snag This Stylishly Restored Loft in the Heart of Long Beach For $668K
Perched in the 1929 Walker Building, this sunshine-filled corner unit mixes old with new.
Rob Lowe’s Palatial Montecito Estate Lists For $42.5M
Sprawling across 10,000 square feet, the opulent home offers six bedrooms, 11 baths, and masterfully manicured grounds.
-
7 days
ago
A Tree Grows Through the Center Of This Echo Park Rental
Designed by Simon Storey of Anonymous Architects, you can rent this striking grownup treehouse for $9,000.
Before & After: A Muddled Eichler Gets a Dashing Update
Maverick Design removes a “scab” of a rear addition and restores indoor/outdoor flow for this Eichler in Orange, California.
Before & After: A Southern California Kitchen Gets a Fresh New Look
Interior designer Becki Owens renovated a dark kitchen in San Clemente, California to embrace the easy sunshine all around it.
Own Meghan Markle’s Former Los Angeles Home For $1.8M
Peek inside this four-bedroom, three-bath property that the Duchess of Sussex once called home.
This Breathtaking Ranch Home Was Constructed Without Felling a Single Tree
Field Architecture constructs a fully functional horse ranch and residence in the middle of an oak grove.
Here’s What San Francisco’s Most Expensive Home on the Market Looks Like
Offered at $40,500,000, the residence spans an entire city block at the base of the famous Lombard Street.
This Secluded SoCal Residence Makes a Grand Statement on a Sloping Site
Known as the Bridge Residence, this private home embraces a steep site to optimize privacy, solar orientation, and uninterrupted views of the surrounding vistas.
-
18 days
ago
You Won't Be Calling This House a "Man Cave"
A Hollywood bungalow reinvents the bachelor pad.
This 1954 House by Powers, Daly, and DeRosa Features a Koi Pond That Flows Under a Glass Wall
Known as The Hastings Residence, this midcentury home pays homage to the Googie design style its architects are famous for.
Watch: Artist Mary Finlayson’s Vibrant San Francisco Home Celebrates Color in a Big Way
Painter and printmaker Mary Finlayson invites us to her new Potrero Hill home and studio, which is awash with vivacious tones, textiles, and travel mementos.
The Historic Margaret and Harry Hay House in the Hollywood Hills Lists For $1.25M
This 1930s Los Angeles home was a meeting place for legendary LGBT activist Henry Hay.
George Michael’s Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Former Estate Hits the Market For $6M
Perched above the American Riviera, this unique Wright-inspired home with stunning views is an exercise in organic architecture.
Four Pavilions Balance Privacy and Togetherness in This Silicon Valley Abode
Courtyard House in Menlo Park, California, encourages a family with two teenagers to be independent while staying connected—to each other, and the outdoors.
Top 5 Homes of the Week That Celebrate the Golden State
California living’s never looked so good. Take a peek at the homes from the Dwell community that caught our editor’s eye this week.
A Historic Saloon Gains New Life as an Airy Courtyard Home in San Francisco
A thoughtful redesign transforms a difficult Historic Resource property into a light-filled sanctuary for entertaining, gardening, and play.
Green Zero-Energy Family Home in Santa Cruz
How an unfussy, nearly zero-energy family home in Santa Cruz, California, wound up with hay bales in the walls, a state-of-the-art heat pump system, and six very happy residents.
A Breathtaking Beverly Hills Home Worthy of an A-Lister Asks $46M
Designed to frame awe-inspiring views from Griffith Observatory to the Hollywood Sign, this extravagant estate includes an 84-foot-long lap pool.
Snag This Newly Revamped Joshua Tree Cutie For $390K
After being abandoned for 60 years, the crumbling cabin has been reborn as a two-bedroom hideaway.
A Bay Area Eichler With a Streamlined Facade Asks $1.15M
This Claude Oakland-designed residence in Oakland, California, offers everything you could ask for in an Eichler.
Los Angeles Bridge House by Dwell and Dan Brunn Architecture Nears Completion
With windows installed and exterior cladding in place, Dan Brunn Architecture’s Bridge House forges closer to completion in L.A.
The Founder of Blue Bottle Coffee Lists a Stylish San Francisco Victorian For $3.85M
This 1894 Queen Anne Victorian was renovated by the same firm that designed Blue Bottle's pared-down cafes.
The Most “Palm Springs” House of All Time Just Listed For $3M
This midcentury Swiss Miss home is defined by its dramatic A-frame roof.
A Cor-Ten Steel Retreat Rises From an Iron-Rich Hillside in Sonoma
Triple Barn is a steel-clad retreat inspired by rustic dwellings and the surrounding countryside.
A Shih Tzu and a Maltese’s Mountaintop Abode in Southern California
Interior designer Tamara Honey invites Laylo, a Brooklyn–based dog bed company, into her Pasadena home to see how she incorporates dog-centered design.
Before & After: A Mullet Renovation Fills a Portland “Super Bungalow” With Daylight
A remodel brings additional light into a 1907 craftsman by introducing a “glassy chunk of...
“Sex and the City” Star Kristin Davis Lists Her Longtime L.A. Abode For $3.3M
The actress bought the Brentwood home in 1998, the same year she landed her role as Charlotte York on the hit HBO series.
