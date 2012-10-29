SubscribeSign In
Malibu Canyon House with a ViewView 9 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Malibu Canyon House with a View

Working with a limited footprint, a daunting slope, and killer views, architect Bruce Bolander went vertical with a secluded canyon house in Malibu.
Text by
Photos by
View 9 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2012 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Erika Heet
Erika Heet has been working in publishing for more than 20 years, including years spent as a senior editor at Architectural Digest and Robb Report.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Home ToursDwell Magazine