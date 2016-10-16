This Backyard Triumphs Over Trouble to Become an Oasis of Calm
Prompted by a collapsing retaining wall, a couple transform their Hollywood Hills backyard into a modern retreat.
Like any dedicated do-it-yourselfers, Carmen and Todd Cherniawsky have had their share of missteps and successes. Alone or with the help of contractors, they’ve whitewashed floors, redone a bathroom, and gutted the kitchen of their 700-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills. But it was a near-disaster that paved the way for the modern garden that is their property’s undisputed star.
