This Backyard Triumphs Over Trouble to Become an Oasis of Calm

Prompted by a collapsing retaining wall, a couple transform their Hollywood Hills backyard into a modern retreat.
Like any dedicated do-it-yourselfers, Carmen and Todd Cherniawsky have had their share of missteps and successes. Alone or with the help of contractors, they’ve whitewashed floors, redone a bathroom, and gutted the kitchen of their 700-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills. But it was a near-disaster that paved the way for the modern garden that is their property’s undisputed star.

