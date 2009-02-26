SubscribeSign In
Why There’s More to Montreal Than Expo 67, According to an ArchitectView 11 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Why There’s More to Montreal Than Expo 67, According to an Architect

Dispassionate about his hometown’s de rigueur "City of Design" designation, Gilles Saucier shows us his image of the city.
Text by
Photos by
View 11 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s December/January 2008 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Aaron Britt
Aaron writes the men’s style column “The Pocket Square” for the San Francisco Chronicle and has written for the New York Times, the Times Magazine, Newsweek, National Geographic and others.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

TravelDwell Magazine