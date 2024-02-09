Cruises took a hit during Covid-19 lockdowns, but they’re most certainly back, with bigger boats than ever. After Royal Caribbean launched its Icon of the Seas—the largest cruise ship ever built—in January, another travel trend is growing: train cruises.

Unlike the high-speed railway travel we see across Europe and East Asia, or the gargantuan, climate-destroying ocean liners crowding seaports worldwide, train cruising hearkens back to the era of India’s Palace on Wheels or the Orient Express. Luxury train cruising has carved a niche in the experiential travel market, with dozens of routes internationally that take passengers through unique landscapes, with stops in otherwise difficult-to-reach locales. Saudi Arabia will soon be offering such an excursion: In partnership with Italian hospitality group Arsenale—which is launching a similar line in its home country this year—Dream of the Desert will offer a cross-country, intimate luxury train cruise, starting in 2025.