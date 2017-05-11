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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bath includes custom white oak millwork, vanity sconces from Juniper, a ceiling light from Allied Maker , Cle Tile floor tile in Stone Slate, and shower tile from Heath Ceramics
A freestanding tub is now the star of the bathroom. The shower curtain rail above was custom made for the room.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
The bathroom features a stunning floor-to-ceiling window.
Main bathroom
A freestanding Antonio Lupi tub defines the updated master bath, which also features an open-plan layout and a skylight by Velux.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
"The fixed glass without a door really makes it feel like a room within the room, and the plastered walls allow a continuity of subtle texture from wet to dry areas," Lanigan says. The lightwell is connected to the roof deck above.
The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
Bathroom
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
Master bathroom
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
The freestanding tub provides views of the forested land.
Walls of glass blur the boundary between indoors and out in this bathroom. The floors are Jerusalem Bone limestone.
"Our guiding mantra was: space is the ultimate luxury. With this house it was of the utmost importance to feel serenity," explains Bailey Peace Design's Betsy Peace. "And so every choice was constantly filtered by asking the questions, ‘Is this necessary? Does this belong? Can it co-exist without distracting the eye?’"
Mutina ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Garden views can be enjoyed throughout the home—including in the bathroom.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
In the principal bedroom, a freestanding marble bathtub is positioned in front of a glass wall at the entrance to the en suite bathroom. “I never take baths,” the owner admits. “But whoever lives here after us will expect a large tub in a house like this.”
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
The second bathroom is awash in blue.
In the downstairs bathroom, green terrazzo tile picks up on the muted stone finishes in the kitchen.
The bathroom in the guesthouse retains the claw-foot tub that came with the property.
In the bathroom, the cast iron tub is a Paris flea market find, and the cement floor tiles were designed by Alix and made in Istanbul. “I love to use mosaic tiles in gradations of color,” she says.
The freestanding tub was oriented precisely so that the bather can enjoy maximum forest views during a soak.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
A primary suite was created on the new second level, complete with a freestanding tub.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
Master bathroom, Maison JJ Joubert
The team had a lot of discussions with the owner on the striped pattern of the Moroccan tile in the main bathroom, which makes the space feel larger and blends the green and cream palette used throughout the house.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
There's a skylight over the sculptural freestanding soaking tub in the primary bath. Leon Lebeniste made the stool.
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