36 Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Marble Walls Design Photos And Ideas

The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
Inlaid butterflies add visual interest to the vast slabs of gray marble. An adjoining massage room makes for the ultimate spa-like bathroom.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
The master bath is clad in Bianco Venatino marble. The tub is by ADM; the showerhead is by Hansgrohe.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
A Smart Glass wall in the upper floor bathroom.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
A luxurious bathroom with marble walls and earthy timber elements.
The master bath features Statuary marble, radiant heat floors, a Kaldewei Vaio Duo oval freestanding tub, a frameless glass-enclosed shower, Lefroy Brooks fixtures and a Valcucine vanity.
Master Bath with a View
Edgewood cabinets adjoin countertops made from Carrara marble in the master bathroom. A Wyndham Collection bathtub sits under a chrome showerhead by Moen.
The master bathroom’s Wetstyle bathtub, paired with a Kohler faucet, sits up against calacatta marble tiles on the wall.
In the master bathroom, a freestanding Waterworks tub is paired with a Fantini fixture. Calacatta marble surrounds the shower; the flooring is Evolution ceramic tile from Apavisa.
In a home largely outfitted in wood, this marbled bathroom designed by Peter Russell-Clarke and Craig Steely provides a respite for the eyes, with its white, gray, and black palette and minimalist fixtures and details. Dramatic veining in the stone provides visual interest and movement, and the freestanding bathtub contrasts with the dark marble on the wall behind.
A glass wall divides the wet room from the vanity area. The wet room has a large soaker tub and rain head and is tiled in Carrara marble. The full height window maximizes natural light and allows for a visual link to the outdoors. A neutral palette and clean materials convey a sense of simplicity and calm, perfect for relaxing in the tub.
Photo by Grant Harder
Marble wall with black shower fixtures. JVR Apartment by Dieter Vander Velpen Architects. © Patricia Goijens. upinteriors.com/go/sph194
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.
Master bath

