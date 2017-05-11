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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/counters : tile

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
Bespoke mosaic tiles in several shades of matte and gloss pink, along with red Bisazza tiles, create a dramatic ombre effect in this bathroom. The light above the bath is a special-edition, red version of the 2LG Studio Capsule collection designed in collaboration with Cameron Design House, who noted that "pink and red aren't a traditional color combination, but they work really well here."
With a view of the top-floor patio, the Fonte Trading bathtub offers a chance to bathe in natural light, too. Moristo One tiles line the shower stall.
Many of the home’s furnishings are made from recycled materials, vintage finds, or nearly new pieces—such as this bathtub, which Jessica salvaged from a renovation at a friend’s house. The curtain was made from a vintage French sheet, which ironically—for a bathroom—has the initials BM embroidered on it.
bathroom
Bathroom in a pale palette
Interior view of upper level bathroom
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.