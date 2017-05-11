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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/floors : vinyl

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
The bathroom has the luxury of a full-size, cast-iron, claw-foot tub.