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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/floors : terra cotta tile

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Garden views can be enjoyed throughout the home—including in the bathroom.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The serene principal bathroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and a deep soaking tub where the artist unwinds every evening.
The adjoining bath is outfitted in tumbled pink stone tiles and a gray marble stone tub from Apaiser.
The bathroom blends sleek contemporary fixtures with natural materials. A free-standing black and white tub is surrounded by concrete walls, terra-cotta tile flooring, and an exposed wood ceiling.