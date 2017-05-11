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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/floors : painted wood

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Nick got his wish of being able to watch the surf from the bathtub with the insertion of a sliver window in the master bath. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017