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All Photos/bath/tubs : freestanding/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Freestanding Tubs Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The Amelie bathtub from Rogerseller is meant to be an elegant, contemporary take on a claw-foot tub.
The highlight of one of the upstairs bathrooms for the girls is this custom mirror that can rotate and adjust to their height as they grow.
A ceramic soaking tub is paired with an antique wooden stool found in a local market.
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
The children's bathroom.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
This private bath is a dream retreat after a long day exploring. A tin soaker tub, lush fur rug, and large tiles in natural tones create an ideal, calming escape.
Sliding doors can be opened for a true indoor-outdoor feel.
Beautifully tiled, the freestanding soaking tub is an excellent addition to the space.
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
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Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
Master bathroom suite. Gloss white vanity with dark quartz waterfall countertop. Hexagon tile drops down wall from shower enclosure to tub surround.
A salvaged antique tub stands beside a sink by Waterworks. Town and Country Surfaces supplied the Malaga cement tiles that color the floor.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Ann Sacks and American Olean porcelain tile cover every square inch of the master bathroom. Narrow, unevenly spaced rectangular windows are a calling card of the addition and Ronan’s most assertive move. Here the window is a horizontal clerestory, but others are low and vertical.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom